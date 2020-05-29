Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Developer’s Update: 28 May – Alpha 3 patch update, invites, Feature Discovery episode 8 & more
More invites have been sent with this week’s update, so check your emails to see if it’s your turn to fly.
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is looking to become the preeminent realistic flying game after coronavirus delay.
Let’s go over where the game’s at after it’s 28 May Developer’s Update.
Alpha 3 Patch Notes
As promised in last week’s Developer’s Update, this week’s came with the newest patch notes for Alpha 3.
This patch includes:
- Fixing issues preventing loading games from the cloud
- Fixing input profile issues loading games from the Xbox Live Cloud
- Fixing peripheral setup issues related to setup validation
- Updating the interior of the 747
- Fixing an issue that trapped players on the Control Settings screen
- Fixing an issue causing crashes after selecting a custom profile and peripherals
Discovery Series Episode 8 (IFR)
This week’s Developer’s Update includes the latest Discover Series episode 8 (IFR).
The series gives a look behind the scenes of the development process for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.
More Alpha invites
The Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 team is bringing in some new players along with it, sending out another wave of Alpha invites this week.