FIFA 23 Savanier FUT Level Up SBC Cheapest Solutions

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is always filled with new items and events for players to tackle, with Teji Savanier receiving a new FUT Level Up card via SBC.

FUT Level Up are top-tier cards in their base form, but what makes these items unique is the fact that they can be upgraded via Objectives. They can earn stat boosts, improvements to their weak foot or skill ratings, and even new traits.

We've had previous SBCs featuring the likes of Raheem Sterling, so if you want to add a new Savanier FUT Level Up card to your squad, here's everything you need to know to complete the SBC.

Teji Savanier FUT Level Up (92 OVR base version)

Credit: FUTBIN Savanier FUT Level Up SBC

Start Date: Sunday, 9 July

Expiry Date: Thursday, 20 July

SBC requirements

You will need to submit a single squad to unlock the Teji Savanier FUT Level Up card, with the requirements as follows:

Number of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Teji Savanier FUT Level Up card.

Estimated cost: 40,900 coins.

Solutions

Below is our solution for the Teji Savanier FUT Level Up SBC.

Credit: EasySBC Teji Savanier SBC solution

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io

Savanier FUT Level Up Objectives

The Teji Savanier FUT Level Up base card comes with a 92 OVR, which is already very respectable. However, if you want to take this card to the next level, completing the Objectives is necessary.

Upgrading it will make Savanier FUT Level Up reach a 94 OVR. So if you want to get the best out of your card, here's how to upgrade it:

Savanier SBC: Complete the 92 OVR Level Up Savanier SBC.

Complete the 92 OVR Level Up Savanier SBC. 35 Completions: Complete the Level Up Crafting Upgrade SBC 35 times.

So there you have it.