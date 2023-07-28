FIFA 23 Rodri FUTTIES Objectives - How To Complete

FIFA 23 continues celebrating their final big event ahead of EA Sports FC 24's launch - FUTTIES! With the launch of Team 2, players can now try to get their hands on a Rodri FUTTIES card via Objectives.

Getting FUT cards via Objectives can be a grind, but it's infinitely cheaper than trying to complete SBC (Squad Building Challenges) and can net you amazing rewards along the way.

So, if you want to know how to complete all Rodri FUTTIES Objectives, here's how to do it so you can add him to your collection in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Rodri FUTTIES FIFA 23 Objectives

This is the list of challenges you need to complete if you want to add Rodri FUTTIES to your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Squad.

Spanish Maestro [XP]: Assist 6 goals using Spanish players in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Assist 6 goals using Spanish players in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Clean Cross: Assist 2 goals using Crosses in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Assist 2 goals using Crosses in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Premier League Combo: Score and Assist in 3 separate matches using Premier League players in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Score and Assist in 3 separate matches using Premier League players in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Target Practice: Score 2 goals from Outside the Box in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Score 2 goals from Outside the Box in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Winning Performance: Win 8 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) having Min. 3 Spanish players in your starting 11.

When do the Rodri FUTTIES Objectives expire?

click to enlarge Credit: FUTBIN Rodri FUTTIES

If you want to complete the Rodri Objectives and add a FUTTIES version of the Manchester City midfielder to your Ultimate Team roster, you'll need to do so before 4 August.

With a 93 OVR, he'll be the perfect addition to any squad looking to get their hands on an extra midfielder, especially since he can link up perfectly with Premier League and Spanish players, so it shouldn't be a problem for many users.