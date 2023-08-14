The final FIFA 23 promo is here, with FUTTIES live in Ultimate Team. Both players that stood out this season and stars from previous years are here, with Portuguese legend Nani getting his own FUTTIES card via Objectives.

Nani can be considered a legend at Manchester United, where he played from 2017 until 2014. Winning five Premier League titles, two Carabao Cups, and a UEFA Champions League. He's also a Euros 2016 winner with Portugal.

FUTTIES are essentially community awards, with fans voting for their favourite players of the season. Winners get special FUTTIES cards, which are in-form pink designed items to celebrate their achievements.

So if you want to know how to complete the Nani FUTTIES Objectives we got you covered with everything you need.

How to complete Nani FUTTIES Objectives in FIFA 23

The Nani FUTTIES Objectives are solely based on completing SBCs. More specifically, completing a single SBC multiple times.

1 COMPLETION: Complete the FUTTIES Crafting Upgrade SBC once.

5 COMPLETIONS: Complete the FUTTIES Crafting Upgrade SBC 5 times.

10 COMPLETIONS: Complete the FUTTIES Crafting Upgrade SBC 10 times.

15 COMPLETIONS: Complete the FUTTIES Crafting Upgrade SBC 15 times.

20 COMPLETIONS: Complete the FUTTIES Crafting Upgrade SBC 20 times.

25 COMPLETIONS: Complete the FUTTIES Crafting Upgrade SBC 25 times.

30 COMPLETIONS: Complete the FUTTIES Crafting Upgrade SBC 30 times.

35 COMPLETIONS: Complete the FUTTIES Crafting Upgrade SBC 35 times.

While you might be thinking that completing a single SBC 35 times to get a FUTTIES card is exaggerated, the requirements make it relatively easy.

FUTTIES Crafting Upgrade SBC requirements

Get familiarised with this SBC if you want to get the Nani FUTTIES card.

Player Level: Minimum Gold

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Three 80+ Players Pack

If you don't have a lot of Gold player cards, you can do the Daily Gold Upgrade SBC which will reward you with a 11 Gold Player pack. The requirements for that are:

Bronze Players: Exactly 6

Silver Players: Exactly 5

Number of players in the Squad: 11

And that's it! For more content, check out everything you need to know about EA FC 24.