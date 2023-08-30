FIFA 23 is coming to a close but there is still life at the end game! With FUTTIES and Cover Star Icons promo fully underway, EA Sports are finishing the FIFA franchise with a bang!

SBCs are continuing to drop within FUTTIES, giving fans some of the best cards we have ever seen wrapped in the iconic pink from FUTTIES and FUTTIES Premium.

The latest card to be released into the game is FUTTIES premium Leao who joins the FUTTIES promo as a 99-rated left winger. He has some of the best stats on the game but he comes at a high cost! Without further ado, let's dive into how you can complete this SBC in the easiest and cheapest way possible!

Leao (99 OVR)

FUTTIES premium Rafael Leao is one of the best cards on the game standing at 99-rated he possesses key stats. Attributes such as 99 pace and 99 dribbling make him almost unstoppable and that does not include his 93 physicality, 93 passing, and 96 shooting!

click to enlarge + 8 Leao

Start Date: Saturday, 29 August.

Expiry Date: Saturday, 12 September.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit seven squads to unlock the FUTTIES premium Rafael Leao card, with the requirements as follows:

For the cheapest and easiest SBC solutions check out EasySBC!

Milan

Team Rating: Min. 86

Players from Milan: Min. 1

click to enlarge + 8

Portugal

Team Rating: Min. 88

Players from Portugal: Min. 1

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Min. 1

click to enlarge + 8

Serie A



Team Rating: Min. 90

Players from Serie A TIM: Min. 1

click to enlarge + 8

90-Rated Squad

Team Rating: Min. 90

click to enlarge + 8

91-Rated Squad

Team Rating: Min. 91

click to enlarge + 8

91-Rated Squad

Team Rating: Min. 91

click to enlarge + 8

92-Rated Squad

Team Rating: Min. 92

click to enlarge + 8

The total cost of all these SBCs to obtain the FUTTIES premium 99-rated Rafael Leao card is approximately 535k coins. A big spend on one FIFA card but with stats like his, he could be worth it! You will have two weeks to complete this squad building challenge - One thing is for sure with 5-star skills and 5 5-star weak feet, this card would be amazing!

For the latest FIFA 23 content keep up to date with the latest on RealSport101.