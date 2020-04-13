FIFA 21: Will Juventus be on the game?

After the shock exclusive deal with PES 2020, can EA respond this year and wrestle the Old Lady back?

Even before FIFA 20 was released, they were already a step behind PES 2020 in the football world.

For the first time ever, EA had lost one of its big footballing powerhouses to rivals Konami.

Italian powerhouses Juventus, who had a strong partnership with EA up until FIFA 19, struck an exclusive licencing deal with PES 2020.

As a result, Juve had to be referred to Piemonte Calcio on FIFA 20.

So can EA recover from this and win The Old Lady back for FIFA 21?

Will Juventus be on FIFA 21?

The simple answer is no.

The length of the deal between Juventus and Konami’s Pro Evolution Soccer is three years, so at the very earliest, we will see Juve back on an EA Sports game would be FIFA 23.

IN BLACK & WHITE – You won’t see the Juventus strip in a FIFA title anytime soon

So for now, the exclusive licencing for Juventus will live on PES 2021.

FIFA fans shouldn’t get their hopes up anytime soon, with Giorgio Ricci, Juventus Chief Revenue Officer saying this was “the beginning of a long partnership”.

This means that along with the Juventus name, the club kit, logo and their Allianz Stadium will not be seen on the FIFA franchise for some time.

