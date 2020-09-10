[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA 21

*BREAKING* FIFA 21 Ratings – Theo Hernandez Rating Confirmed

One of the FIFA Next stars has confirmed their own rating ahead of the official ratings reveal later today.

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Sep 10, 2020
fifa 21 theo hernandez

Today is the day we will see the official ratings reveal for FIFA 21!

We have our first confirmed rating, with Theo Hernandez revealing his new overall.

Contents hide
1 Theo Hernandez – OVR 80
2 Ratings

PRE-ORDER FIFA 21 ULTIMATE EDITION NOW!

Theo Hernandez – OVR 80

A new rating of 80 seems fitting for AC Milan left back Theo Hernandez!

The French defender enjoyed a superb season, with six goals and five assists from left back!

Hernandez loves getting forward almost as much as he loves getting stuck in though!

The French defender picked up 10 yellow cards in Serie A last season.

Ratings

Hernandez’s stand out attribute is his 92 Pace, making him a real threat offensively.

His 74 Defensive stat suggests he will not be a stay at home full back on FIFA 21, and could excel in a wing back role.

theo hernandez fifa 21ratings reveal 1

67 Shooting is decent for a defender, so you don’t have to worry too much about him fluffing his lines in front of goal!

With 77 Dribbling and 73 Passing, Hernandez will certainly contribute effectively in an attacking sense.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Ratings Predictions

Michael Wicherek

Written by Michael Wicherek

First console: PlayStation 2 / Favourite Game: Modern Warfare 2 / Currently Playing: FIFA 20

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. For more information, see our Cookie Policy. All prices listed were accurate at the time of publishing.

  • MOST POPULAR
a
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon