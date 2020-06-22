FIFA 20 TOTW 27 Prediction – De Bruyne, Lewandowski & more

TOTW is finally back, but who will make the squad this week as the Premier League returned to action?

The Premier League, La Liga and Serie A are all now back underway after a three-month break.

With the return of football, Team of the Week (TOTW) is also back on FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, but which superstars make the squad this week?

Tomas Vaclik (OVR 81 → 84)

Czech Republic international Tomas Vaclik was vital in keeping Barcelona at bay as Sevilla held out for a 0-0 draw.

Vaclik costs 800 coins on both PS4 and Xbox One and is yet to receive a special card on FUT 20.

Jerome Boateng (OVR 84 → IF 86)

A clean sheet and assist make good reading for Jerome Boateng as Bayern edged past Werder Bremen 1-0.

Physically excellent, Boateng costs a little over 15,000 coins on the Transfer Market.

Cesar Azpilicueta (OVR 84 → SIF 87)

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta inspired Chelsea’s comeback against Aston Villa with two assists as the race for the top four heats up.

Azpi costs upwards of 15,000 coins on FUT 20 and his 88 OVR Flashback card is worth over 220,000 coins on both PS4 and Xbox One.

Ben Chilwell (OVR 79 → SIF 84)

Ben Chilwell’s strike alone should be enough for a special card this week! The England international’s wonder goal was not enough to take three points for his side, but we still loved it.

Chilwell is available on FUT for less than 1,000 coins, although his 82-rated IF card is worth over 25,000.

Goncalo Guedes (OVR 83 → IF 86)

Portuguese winger Goncalo Guedes grabbed a goal and assist as Valencia beat Osasuna 2-0.

For just 5,000 coins you can pick up the pacey winger, and for around 40,000 you can sign his 85-rated FUTMAS card.

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 91 → TIF 96)

Watching Kevin De Bruyne play is a privilege. The Belgian makes it all look so easy and helped his side to a 3-0 win over Arsenal with a goal and assist.

KDB’s 99 OVR TOTSSF card costs over 2,000,000 coins, while his 91 basic card will cost you around 65,000.

Marcos Llorente (OVR 80 → IF 83)

Super sub! Marcos Llorente entered the fray with less than half an hour remaining and still managed to bag a goal and two assists.

You can sign Llorente for under 1,000 coins on either console and the Spaniard is yet to receive a special card this year.

Marco Asensio (OVR 83 → IF 85)

What a story, Marco Asensio returned to action after a serious injury and scored with his first touch! He also provided an assist too.

Asensio will cost you around the 10,000 mark on FUT 20.

Erling Haaland (OVR 79 → FIF 90)

Erling Haaland cannot stop scoring! The Dortmund striker added another two goals to his already impressive tally as his side beat RB Leipzig 2-0.

Haaland is tall, quick, and strong making him a bargain for under 2,000 coins. His TOTSSF card is a different story costing nearly 500,000.

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 89 → HL 97)

Bayern’s talisman Robert Lewandowski sunk Freiburg with two goals and an assist, taking his own tally to 33 goals this season.

Lewandowski’s basic card costs around 60,000 coins on the FUT Transfer Market, with his TOTSSF card worth well over 1,000,000.

Karim Benzema (OVR 87 → SIF 91)

Real Madrid eased past Valencia in midweek before beating Real Sociedad to return to the top of La Liga, with Frenchman Karim Benzema picking up three goals.

Benzema currently costs a little under 30,000 coins on both consoles, while his TOTSSF will set you back around 400,000.

RealSport’s TOTW 27 Prediction

