FIFA 20 TOTW 27 COUNTDOWN – Release Date, Time, Predictions, Ratings, Latest News & more

It’s back! Here’s all the info on how to get hold of the latest batch of in-forms in FUT after a long layoff!

FIFA 20’s Team of the Week is about to return.

With plenty of leagues back in action, EA is bringing back the in-forms for TOTW 27.

Team of the Week 27 is set to be revealed at 10am ET / 3pm BST on Wednesday, 24 June.

The 23-man squad will then become available in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team at 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

TOTW 27 Predictions

With the vast majority of leagues returning to action this past weekend, we’re expecting a full 23-man squad to make up TOTW 27.

Our FIFA Editor Mike Wicherek has predicted the starting lineup, featuring the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Robert Lewandowski.

ON FIRE – We’re tipping Robert Lewandowski to make an appearance

England’s Premier League, Italy’s Serie A and Spain’s La Liga have all joined the German Bundesliga in returning to action, so expect some quality in TOTW 27.

Late Contenders

There has been plenty of footballing action this weekend, with even more fixtures on Monday on Tuesday.

Did any players make a last minute bid for TOTW selection?

Phil Foden (Manchester City) – 2 goals and Man of the Match award vs Burnley (5-0)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) – 2 goals vs Burnley (5-0)

Hakan Calhanoglu (AC Milan) – 2 assists vs Lecce (4-1)

Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester) – penalty save vs Brighton (0-0)

Andreas Cornelius (Parma) – hat-trick and an assist vs Genoa (4-1)

READ MORE: FIFA 20 TOTW 27 Predictions – De Bruyne, Lewandowski & more