FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) - Messi, De Bruyne, Kane & more

Last Friday saw EA release their Team of the Tournament Group Stage squad on FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

This squad features top performers from the first five match days of Champions League football, rewarding them with a special boosted FUT card.

Keep reading to see who made the cut!

EA announced the special Champions League FUT items in a tweet this evening at 6pm.

EUROPEAN ELITE: The TOTTGS features a serious amount of footballing talent

As you can see from the image above, the TOTTGS squad features 16 star players from all across Europe. These players are:

Lionel Messi (OVR 96)

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 93)

Harry Kane (OVR 92)

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 92)

Kylian Mbappe (OVR 91)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (OVR 91)

Mohamed Salah (OVR 91)

Sergio Ramos (OVR 90)

Kalidou Koulibaly (OVR 90)

Raheem Sterling (OVR 89)

Dries Mertens (OVR 89)

Heung-Min Son (OVR 89)

Hakim Ziyech (OVR 87)

Lautaro Martinez (OVR 86)

Corentin Tolisso (OVR 85)

Erling Haland (OVR 84)

These 16 special FUT cards will be available in packs for a limited time. But that's not it...

EA have also released two TOTTGS cards for the Europa League.

BEST OF THE (SECOND) BEST: These Europa League players have also received boosted cards

That's right, Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes (OVR 86) and Roma wide man Nicolo Zaniolo (OVR 83) have both earned themselves boosted cards through their Europa League efforts.

In addition to the players listed above, there are two more Champions League players who have received boosted cards - however, they won't be available through packs.

BRILLIANT BENZEMA: The Real Madrid striker has been on top form in European clashes this season

Karim Benzema has had a brilliant start to the 2019/20 Champions League tournament, contributing four goals and two assists across the first five games!

As a result, the Frenchman has been given a boosted card of 89 OVR, which will be available to redeem through Squad Building Challenges (SBCs).

Nicolas Tagliafico, the Ajax left back, is another standout performer in the Champions League group stages. The Argentinian has contributed a goal and assist, as well as keeping three clean sheets.

FREE CARD: Tagliafico's boosted card is redeemable through competing objectives and so is essentially 'free'

Therefore, his 86 OVR boosted card is well deserved and will be available to redeem through Objectives.

