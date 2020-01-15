BREAKING* FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Fabian Schar Player Moments SBC + LA Liga SBC now live in FUT

There are some new FIFA 20 cards available now in Ultimate Team.

While they aren’t quite the Headliners we were hoping for, these cards should be powerful enough to find a place in your team.

On their Twitter page FIFA announced three players, though it looks like you will only be able to get your hands on two…

Fabian Schar Player Moments SBC

The Newcastle United centre back scored an absolute rocket of a goal against Burnley last year.

To celebrate he now has a Player Moments SBC card.

This 86 OVR card comes with strong 85 defence and 84 physical, but also a deadly 85 shot which will make him a nice player to have for set pieces!

La Liga SBC

Along with that announcement, there are also two La Liga SBCs that you will have to pick between.

Cucho Hernandez of Real Mallorca and Inigo Cordoba of Athletic Bilbao have fresh cards for you to play with.

Both are rated 85 OVR and it looks like you will have to choose between them.

Hernandez brings impressive 95 pace and 86 shot, while Cordoba has 93 dribble and 91 pace.

Which will you choose?

Headliners

EA Sports have announced that Headliners will be making their mark in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

It was one of the most exciting FUT promotions last year, due to the nature of the live cards.

So get ready for some incredible FUT items arriving in the coming days!

First introduced on FIFA 19, Headliners are a special line of Ultimate Team cards.

These players operate similarly to Ones to Watch, but for Headliners, players will always remain one overall point higher than their latest in-form card.

