BREAKING* FIFA 20: TOTW 40 REVEALED – Aubameyang, Dybala, Vardy & more

After another week of football, EA is back with their in-form squad to highlight the top performers.

TOTW 40 has been announced and it includes some incredible in-form cards.

Keep reading to see the full squad arriving to FIFA 20 soon.

TOTW 40 Full Squad

TOTW 40 has been revealed!

The full squad can be seen below and will be available in packs from 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

RACE FOR THE GOLDEN BOOT: Vardy and Aubameyang might battling for the Golden Boot, but they both feature in TOTW 40

The standout cards this week are Arsenal striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (91 OVR) and Juventus’ Paulo Dybala (91 OVR).

Other cards include Leicester’s Jamie Vardy (88 OVR), Atletico midfielder Saul (88 OVR) and Burnley’s James Tarkowski (86 OVR).

