FIFA 20: Man of the Match Cards REVEALED, Line Up, Details and more

With the Bundesliga now back, EA have released some cards which commemorate top performers.

Exciting news as EA has revealed their Man of the Match cards on Twitter.

Let’s take a look at the lineup and everything else you need to know.

Man of the Match Cards

With Bundesliga and other global leagues resuming domestic play, EA have released some special cards in honour of the occasion!

The cards commemorate the top performers from the leagues that are active at the moment, and will be available for a limited time.

LINE UP: The recently revealed Man of the Match Cards

Line Up

All the footballers to make the Man of the Match selection are fantastic, but there are a couple of stand-out players worth mentioning.

Junior Negao (OVR 69 – IF 77)

Brazilian striker, Junior Negao, scored two goals in Ulsan Hyundai’s 3-2 win over Suwon Bluewings, ensuring his team sit at the top of the table.

Raphael Guerreiro (OVR 81 – SIF 85)

Dortmund made a serious statement in their 4-0 victory over Schalke and Raphael Guerreiro found himself on the scoresheet, not once – but twice!

Both worthy and deserving of the Man of the Match selection.

What could we see in the future?

The effects of Covid-19 have been felt around the world.

With social distancing still in effect and the understandable clamping down on large events, many football fans have had to wait to see their teams play.

It may be a while until things return back to normal, so could we expect The Man of the Match Cards to become a recurring feature?

With no official confirmation, we’ll have to wait and see to be sure – but it could be likely.

