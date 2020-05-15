header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

FIFA

15 May 2020

FIFA 20 TOTSSF Bundesliga LIVE UPDATES – Release Time, Players, Predictions, SBCs & more

FIFA 20 TOTSSF Bundesliga LIVE UPDATES – Release Time, Players, Predictions, SBCs & more

The German top-flight returns this week, but who deserves a spot in the Team of the Season So Far?

Jump To

EA Sports has cracked on with its usual Team of the Season promo, rebranding it to the Team of the Season So Far given the suspension of leagues across the globe.

Attentions now fittingly turn to the Bundesliga, which has recently announced its return for this weekend!

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy