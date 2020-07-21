FIFA 20: Summer Heat Christian Pulisic SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Estimated Cost, Player Review & more

The in-form American is the man you have chosen to be the recipient of the latest Summer Heat SBC.

The votes have been counted, and we have a winner!

Chelsea’s American forward Christian Pulisic was the man that the community have selected as the winner of the latest Summer Heat vote, seeing him rewarded with a brand-new SBC.

Here is all the information about that SBC, including whether or not he is worth the asking price!

You will have six days to complete this SBC, expiring at 6pm BST on Monday, July 27.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

Pulisic has seen his card jump up a huge 16-ratings from his 78-rated overall, coming in as a 94-rated card in this SBC.

But despite the jump in rating, you will only need to submit one, reasonably priced squad in order to unlock him. The requirements for that squad are as follows:

Minimum of one Chelsea player

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

TOTAL COST: 123k PS4 / 132k Xbox One

Worth it?

This is some card!

His speed is one of the key components of his game, so it is no surprise to see him rated 99-OVR in that department, but it is his 98-rated dribbling that has really caught the eye.

He has maxed out 99-ratings in both agility and balance, two of the most important elements in FIFA 20, as well as 99-rated dribbling and 98 ball composure.

His improvement to his shooting is also very significant. He has jumped up 23-ratings from his base card with a 91 OVR on this Summer Heat card. An improvement that makes him a real threat in front of goal for the first time in FIFA 20.

All things considered, we’d say he’s definitely worth the asking price!

