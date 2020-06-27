FIFA 20: Summer Heat Christian Eriksen SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Estimated Cost, Player Review & more

The voting for the Serie A Summer Heat SBC has closed and the results are in. There were no surprises with the winner…

There’s no surprises here as Inter Milan CAM Christian Eriksen is the man that you have chosen to be the latest Summer Heat SBC card. The Denmark international coming out on top ahead of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Piotr Zielinski to win the vote.

Here is the information about his new card, including how you can unlock him for your Ultimate Team!

This Summer Heat Christian Eriksen SBC will be live in FIFA 20 for six days. It will expire on Friday, July 3.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

There are two squads that need to be submitted in return for this incredible, 94-rated Eriksen card.

The requirements for both are as follows:

Inter

Minimum of one Inter Milan player

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 70

Reward: One Prime Mixed Players Pack

Cost: 129k PS4 / 120k Xbox One

Top Performer

Minimum of one TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments Players

Minimum Squad Rating of 86

Minimum Team Chemistry of 65

Reward: One Premium Gold Players Pack

Cost: 153k PS4 / 157k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 282k PS4 / 277k Xbox One

Worth it?

It’s one of the more expensive SBC’s we’ve seen in recent weeks as FIFA 20 begins to draw to a close, but it’s a very nice card indeed.

When you think of the main attributes you want from a CAM, you’d probably go for passing, dribbling and shooting. Eriksen excels in all three of these with ratings of 96, 95 and 95 OVR respectively.

His ability on the ball is sensational. He has in-games of 99 reactions, 99 ball control and 99 composure as well as top tier passing stats including 97 short passing and 94 long passing.

His shooting is also very good, meaning you could probably play him as a CF if you wanted to. He has 99-rated positioning, 90 finishing and 99 long shots. Not bad for a CAM.

He has 5* ratings in both weak foot and skills which is perfect for an ‘end game’ card. H/H work rates isn’t great but can be amended by altering his roles in game.

All in all it’s a very nice card and his price isn’t unreasonable by any stretch of the imagination.