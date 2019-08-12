FIFA 20: Spurs player ratings predictions - Lo Celso, Kane, Lucas, Son & More

The North London side reached a goal that no one was expecting. Spurs just fell short in the final to Merseyside giants Liverpool.

A new season, and it's a fresh start for Tottenham. The first challenge will be to keep the squad together, with Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld set to be on the way out of North London. The good news is that Spurs have made their first signing in 18 months, with Tanguy Ndomblele joining the fray and bolstering their fragile midfield.

Mauricio Pochettino's men are likely to receive strong upgrades on FIFA 20 based on scraping a fourth place spot in the Premier League and reaching new European heights. RealSport looks at how the Lilywhites will line up on the new game.

Hugo Lloris (OVR 88-88)

Position: GK

Age: 32

Country: France

Over the years, Frenchman Hugo Lloris has been a solid performer between the sticks. Luckily for him he has enjoyed a well-rounded defence that was created by Mauricio Pochettino. At times, Hugo Lloris looked shaky, and many pundits questioned his ability. His recent bad publicity of being arrested for Driving-under-influence could be a reason why some of his performances stooped this season. Some clutch penalty saves last season should just keep his 88 overall for FIFA 20.

Serge Aurier (OVR 81 - 83)

Position: RB, RWB

Age: 26

Country: Ivory Coast

After a strong World Cup performance, Kieran Trippier seemed to of secured his full back spot in the starting 11. However, Serge Aurier showed this season exactly why he should be the first choice full back. We believe he deserves the upgrade from 81 to 83 which reflects the Champions League runner's up season he has had.

Toby Alderweireld (OVR 87 - 88)

Position: CB

Age: 30

Country: Belgium

Belgian centre half Jan Vertonghen has had his name in the rumour mill on more than the odd occasion with sources suggesting a move abroad is imminent. Toby Alderweireld remains Spurs' best defender with a very nice 53 clean sheets in 142 appearances. His stable performances both European and Domestic has given him a well-deserved upgrade from 88 to 89.

Davinson Sanchez (OVR 84 - 85)

Position: CB

Age: 23

Country: Colombia

Davinson Sanchez this season has overtaken the beloved Jan Vertonghen in partnership with Toby Alderweireld. Time and time again this season the Colombian has lockdown many of the leagues best strikers. With age on his side he is likely to remain a starting centre back for Tottenham next season, and could emerge as one of the best in the Premier League.

Danny Rose (OVR 80 - 80)

Position: LB, LWB

Age: 29

Country: England

Performances from the lifetime Spurs player this season suggested his time with the club was up. His name potentially being one of the first to leave this summer, the Englishman was not performing near to how he was in 2017. For this reason we believe he will remain an 80 overall on FIFA 20.

Tanguy Ndombele (OVR 80 - 82)

Position: CM, CDM

Age: 22

Country: France

With only 130 registered professional games played, Spurs are taking a big risk with the new £65 million signing of Tanguy Ndombele. His rating is likely to increase from 80 to 82 purely for the fact he is joining the Champions League runners up. His potential is there, and he still has the peak of his career to come. Also, he is the first signing in over a year giving something for the Spurs fans to get excited about.

Lucas Moura (OVR 82 - 84)

Position: RM, CF, LM

Age: 26

Country: Brazil

Lucas Moura has been key to Spurs' success this season, with the injury to star man Harry Kane, Lucas Moura stepped-up to the task of scoring goals alongside an unlikely strike partnership with Heung-Min Son. His Champions League goal against Ajax to put Spurs into the final will be long remembered by Tottenham fans and is deserving of an upgrade from 82 to 84.

Christian Eriksen (OVR 88 - 89)

Position: CAM, CM

Age: 27

Country: Denmark

Season after season Christian Eriksen seems to create and assist goals from thin air. No matter who you support you cannot deny the sheer ability the Dane brings to the table. With yet another outstanding Champions League run it is no surprise the European giants Real Madrid are ready and waiting to snatch him away from Tottenham Hotspur. Wherever he goes he is likely to tie down a super large contract that will be up there with the highest-paid players at the moment.

Dele Alli (OVR 84 - 84)

Position: CAM, LM, CM

Age: 23

Country: England

After having great seasons prior to last season, Dele Alli has not been the player he once was in a Spurs jersey. Luckily for him he has age on his side and time to improve but it feels like the young star has been caught up with the media & fame, and we hope it does not affect his performances. For now, we will keep him at his 84 OVR. Besides, he was a part of a team that finished second in the Champions League.

Heung-Min Son (OVR 85 - 88)

Position: LM, CF

Age: 27

Country: South-Korea

Heung-Min Son Son has beaten Cristiano Ronaldo in the race for FIFA 20 cover star and is well on his way to a +3 upgrade. The South Korean has been a huge threat to opposition defenders since his arrival in 2015. Four years on and he is still performing at the top level. Spurs will be eager to tie him down to a long-term contract to ensure they can keep him in their hopes of reaching the Champions League final again.

Harry Kane (OVR 90 - 90)

Position: ST

Age: 25

Country: England

Spurs and England's star man Harry Kane was plagued with an injury at the back end of this season. Despite this, he still received and upgrade during FIFA 19's Winter Upgrades on FIFA Ultimate Team. We believe he should remain at this high level because of past performances this season which has shown why he is England's best Forward. For his sake, we hope Harry Kane wins a trophy to add to his collection of two Golden Boot awards.

On the Bench

Spurs' Paulo Gazzaniga (OVR 70 - 76) became the second-choice goalkeeper ahead of Michel Vorm last season, and his overall should now reflect his improvement.

Welsh fullback Ben Davies (OVR 81 - 80) has not shown the ability to be a consistent performer and looks like he will remain a back-up for the foreseeable future. Ryan Sessegnon (OVR 75 - 76) the English youngster has now moved on from Fulham and will hopefully shine at Spurs this season.

Argentinian Juan Foyth (OVR 70 - 74) showed promise and potential for future seasons to come. Jan Vertonghen (OVR 87 - 87) will remain the back up centre back for Spurs as his physicality begins to dwindle away with his age. Eric Dier (OVR 80 - 79) has not reached the heights expected of him and is likely to be a rotation player for the rest of his time in North London.

Moussa Sissoko (OVR 76 - 78) despite major criticism, Sissoko has done a very well to replace Moussa Dembele who departed back in early 2019. Kenyan Victor Wanyama (OVR 80 - 79) could not secure regular football and may look for a new club after the arrival of Ndombele. Harry Winks' (OVR 75 - 79) performances are reflecting his growth as a player but will remain a substitute for the time being, but should expect more starts this season.

Argentine Erik Lamela (OVR 81 - 80) the has been snubbed and may look for more game time elsewhere. Josh Onomah (OVR 70 - 70) will remain amongst the subs but could add essential experience to his game which could turn him into a future star. Lo Celso (OVR 82 -83) The Argentinian midfielder is set to light up White Hart Lane but has fierce competition for a spot in the starting 11.

Vincent Janssen (OVR 76 - 75) only played in three Premier League games last season and is certainly not the go-to goalscorer in this Spurs team. A move away should materialise this summer.

Spurs FIFA 20 predicted lineup

