UPDATED* FIFA 20: Premier League POTM July Predictions – Nominees revealed, Sterling, Pulisic & more

Which superstar will pick up the season’s final award after an action-packed month of football?

Liverpool waltzed to Premier League glory but the fight against relegation and European football was the storyline for July.

The nominees have now been revealed for the final month of action, so who will claim the final Player of the Month award?

Harry Kane (OVR 89 → POTM 95)

After a serious injury back in January, the delayed season was a blessing for Harry Kane, who spearheaded Spurs’ charge to a Europa League spot.

The England captain bagged five goals in July, a brilliant end to a very tough season.

Raheem Sterling (OVR 88 → POTM 92)

Manchester City and Raheem Sterling have been in superb form throughout July.

Pep Guardiola’s men have won six of their seven matches, with Sterling scoring eight goals to take his tally to 20 in the Premier League.

Anthony Martial (OVR 83 → POTM 89)

Manchester United have been a revelation since lockdown, going unbeaten in the Premier League and storming into third place.

Striker Anthony Martial bagged three goals and four assists in five games in July, putting him in with a great shout of a POTM award.

Olivier Giroud (OVR 82 → POTM 87)

Olivier Giroud has been in fine goal scoring form in July.

Out of favour for much of the season, Giroud has scored five goals in July to help Chelsea secure Champions League football for next season.

Christian Pulisic (OVR 79 → POTM 85)

Chelsea’s star since lockdown, Christian Pulisic has been a different player since the restart.

The American bagged two goals and two assists, showing plenty of promise for next season.

Nick Pope (OVR 79 → POTM 85)

Burnley’s season looked to be fading into mid-table obscurity, but the Clarets lost just once in July to give them a sniff of the European places.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope has been one of the club’s top performers all season, with the England international keeping two clean sheets in July, and pulling out a remarkable performance in the 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

Michail Antonio (OVR 78 → POTM 85)

What a month Michail Antonio has had.

The English forward has bagged seven goals in his six appearances, including a scintillating quadruple against Norwich, to help steer West Ham clear of the relegation zone.

