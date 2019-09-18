FIFA 20: Eden Hazard will be worth every penny on Ultimate Team

If your patience is growing thin, with the

imminent release of FIFA 20, you can get your fix here at RealSport, with fresh

FIFA 20 content being published every day.

In this article, we will review Eden Hazard’s FIFA 20 rating, as part of our new player review series. Keep reading to find out how best to utilise the brilliant Belgium winger that is Eden Hazard.

Eden Hazard (OVR 91)

Position: LW, CF

Age: 28

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Belgium

2018-19 Season

Hazard had an absolute blockbuster of a final season for Chelsea. He helped the London side to a third place Premier League finish, above their Champions League finalist London rivals, Spurs, achieving a staggering 16 goals and 15 assists.

He was instrumental in Chelsea’s run to the

EFL Cup final, scoring three times in the tournament, but was unlucky to lose

out on penalties to Manchester City in the final.

With the impending inevitability of his departure to Los Blancos looming over him, football fans everywhere understood that the Europa League final was Hazard’s last chance to win one last bit of silverware with Chelsea.

Did he deliver? His two goals and man of

the match performance in Chelsea’s win would probably indicate, yes.

After completing his move to Real Madrid, he has missed out on the first few weeks of La Liga with a hamstring injury, but returned for Los Galacticos’ 3-2 victory over Levante.

READ MORE: FIFA 20: Heung-min Son can be your speed merchant cool in front of goal

Only time will tell if Hazard can reproduce the same calibre of performances at Real Madrid, but one thing is for sure, his FIFA 20 rating reflects his incredible form from last season.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Early Access: How to play the new hit game 10 days before release on PS4, Xbox & PC

Changes from FIFA 19

Hazard in FIFA 19 vs FIFA 20

Pace +0

Shooting

+1

Passing +0

Dribbling +0

Defending +0

Physicality

-1

Despite of Eden Hazard’s phenomenal final season with Chelsea, his FIFA 20 rating remains the same as last year.

This is unsurprising as it’s obviously far more difficult to achieve an increase in your rating when it’s already 91. The only players rated higher than the Belgium winger are Neymar (OVR 92), Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 93) and of course, Lionel Messi (OVR 94).

But, now Hazard has taken to the stage

where Ronaldo became a living legend of the game, can Hazard push on at Real

Madrid and carve his name in to the history of the Spanish giants?

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Web App: Release date and how to download!

Style of Play

At Chelsea, Hazard’s quick feet and agility allowed him to cut inside from the left wing, presenting himself with two options; utilise the advanced left back (Marcos Alonso), or enjoy the dangerous freedom he creates for himself in the middle of the park.

In FIFA 20, players can utilise him similarly.

His exceptionally high dribbling stat, partnered with the new strafe dribbling gameplay feature, means that Hazard’s agility and speed is truly devastating when used against an opposition. His speed and dribbling (combined with 4 star skills) are certainly Hazard’s greatest strengths.

Many players preferred utilising Hazard’s

talents in a central attacking role in FIFA 19, and this tactic also works very

well in FIFA 20. Again, his dribbling and agility means he can easily create

space for himself, whilst his 86 passing stat means he is more than capable of

finding that eye of the needle pass to an advanced attacker.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Demo Gameplay Guide: What we’ve learnt from the trial so far

Traits

Finesse Shot

Flair

Playmaker

Outside Foot Shot

Technical Dribbler

Strengths

Pace

Dribbling

Passing

Agility

Ball control

Short Pass

Weaknesses

Physicality & aggression

Aerial threat

READ MORE: How to play FIFA 20 10 days early