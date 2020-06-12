FIFA 20: City Football Group to air covid charity stream – how to watch, start time, Sergio Aguero & more
Manchester City and other clubs are coming together to raise money for a tremendous cause.
With football around the world interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, the City Football Group are coming together for the first time to host a Group-wide FIFA 20 challenge.
Raising money for covid recovery efforts
The City Football Group (CFG) has clubs all over the world, and each team will be involved in the stream.
The CFG FIFA Challenge is an amazing initiative to support covid-19 recovery efforts around the world as fans donate to their local clubs’ chosen charities.
With pro FIFA players and world-class footballers it is sure to be a fun show.
Sergio Aguero, Joleon Lescott & more
Footballers and esports stars from around the City Football Group are taking part in the stream.
The headliner is of course Manchester City’s record striker Sergio Aguero.
Along with Aguero is Oleksandr Zinchenko, Joleon Lescott, Pablo Maffeo, and Valentin Castellanos.
Esports stars Subaru Mikey and Pete Saisanas will also be in action.
CFG FIFA Challenge schedule
The stream will kick off at 10am BST on Saturday 13 June with Melbourne City in Australia.
- Pete Saisanas v Adam & Symon
- Pete Saisanas v Connor Metcalfe
It then heads to Japan at 11am for Yokohama F Marinos.
- Subaru Mikey v Erik
- Subaru Mikey v Keita Endo
At 12pm it heads to China for Sichuan Juuniu and Manchester City China.
- Sichuan players v Man City esports players
- Xiao Jie vs Wuhan Man City fans
At 1pm the stream heads to India with Mumbai City.
- Regan Raj v Shannon Nogueira
- Rowllin Borges v Mridul Sharma
2pm sees it head to Spain for Girona.
- Dani v Angelito
- Pablo Maffeo v Sergio Aguero
3pm brings it to the UK as Manchester City will host for two hours.
- Sergio Aguero v Oleksandr Zinchenko
- Georgia Stanway v Ellie Roebuck
- Shellzz v FaZe Tass
- Joleon Lescott v Ryan Pessoa
At 5pm its across the Atlantic to Uruguay for Motevideo City Torque.
- Andrew Teuten v Joaquin Alonso
- Andrew Teuten v Valentin Castellanos
Finally the stream goes to the Big Apple at 6pm UK time for New York City.
- Chris Holly v Valentin Castellanos
- Joe Scally vs James Sands
How to watch
The CFG FIFA Challenge will be streamed on Twitch.
It starts at 10am BST on Saturday 13 June.
Be sure to tune in for FIFA action and to donate to a good cause.
