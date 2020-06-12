[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA

FIFA 20: City Football Group to air covid charity stream – how to watch, start time, Sergio Aguero & more

Manchester City and other clubs are coming together to raise money for a tremendous cause.

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Jun 12, 2020
cfg fifa challenge

With football around the world interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, the City Football Group are coming together for the first time to host a Group-wide FIFA 20 challenge.

Contents hide
1 Raising money for covid recovery efforts
2 Sergio Aguero, Joleon Lescott & more
3 CFG FIFA Challenge schedule
4 How to watch

CLICK HERE TO BUY FIFA POINTS!

Raising money for covid recovery efforts

The City Football Group (CFG) has clubs all over the world, and each team will be involved in the stream.

The CFG FIFA Challenge is an amazing initiative to support covid-19 recovery efforts around the world as fans donate to their local clubs’ chosen charities.

city fifa challenge
WHAT A LINEUP: A world of footballing talent coming together

With pro FIFA players and world-class footballers it is sure to be a fun show.

Sergio Aguero, Joleon Lescott & more

Footballers and esports stars from around the City Football Group are taking part in the stream.

The headliner is of course Manchester City’s record striker Sergio Aguero.

Along with Aguero is Oleksandr Zinchenko, Joleon Lescott, Pablo Maffeo, and Valentin Castellanos.

Esports stars Subaru Mikey and Pete Saisanas will also be in action.

CFG FIFA Challenge schedule

The stream will kick off at 10am BST on Saturday 13 June with Melbourne City in Australia.

  • Pete Saisanas v Adam & Symon
  • Pete Saisanas v Connor Metcalfe

It then heads to Japan at 11am for Yokohama F Marinos.

  • Subaru Mikey v Erik
  • Subaru Mikey v Keita Endo

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Career Mode: Wishlist, Features, Concepts, Changes, Training, Transfers & more

At 12pm it heads to China for Sichuan Juuniu and Manchester City China.

  • Sichuan players v Man City esports players
  • Xiao Jie vs Wuhan Man City fans

At 1pm the stream heads to India with Mumbai City.

  • Regan Raj v Shannon Nogueira
  • Rowllin Borges v Mridul Sharma
aguero fifa 20
DEADLY: Aguero is as good in front of goal in FIFA as he is for Man City

2pm sees it head to Spain for Girona.

  • Dani v Angelito
  • Pablo Maffeo v Sergio Aguero

3pm brings it to the UK as Manchester City will host for two hours.

  • Sergio Aguero v Oleksandr Zinchenko
  • Georgia Stanway v Ellie Roebuck
  • Shellzz v FaZe Tass
  • Joleon Lescott v Ryan Pessoa

At 5pm its across the Atlantic to Uruguay for Motevideo City Torque.

  • Andrew Teuten v Joaquin Alonso
  • Andrew Teuten v Valentin Castellanos

Finally the stream goes to the Big Apple at 6pm UK time for New York City.

  • Chris Holly v Valentin Castellanos
  • Joe Scally vs James Sands

CLICK HERE TO SHOP FIFA POINTS!

How to watch

The CFG FIFA Challenge will be streamed on Twitch.

It starts at 10am BST on Saturday 13 June.

Be sure to tune in for FIFA action and to donate to a good cause.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 – Everything you need to know

Toby Durant

Written by Toby Durant

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

BestLaptopsV1
BUY CHEAP NINTENDO SWITCH HEADSET
THE BEST PS4 ACCESSORIES!
  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon