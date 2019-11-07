FIFA 20 Career Mode: Top 10 Wonderkid Right Backs (RB & RWB) - James, Aarons & more

Wing backs are becoming more and more influential in football – not only are they required to defend, but they are also expected to advance up the pitch, overlapping wingers, providing additional attacking options. Signing young wonderkids is a great way to sign a quality left back for a minimal fee.

Here we list all the best wonderkid RB's in FIFA 20 - these players are aged 19 or younger at the start of the Career mode season, and have the highest potential upsides of all the young players.

These players may even outgrow their potentials if they put in consistent performances over an extended period, and if club morale stays high.

Reece James (OVR 73 – POT 86)

Age: 19

Positions: RB, CDM

Club: Chelsea

Country: England

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 79 Sprint Speed, 78 Strength, 76 Stamina

Value: £6.3 million (Release clause: £15.9 million)

Wage: £28,000 a week

After bursting into the spotlight on loan at Wigan last season, named their Player of the Season, no less than eight Premier League clubs made attempts to sign Reece James this summer.

However despite the commotion around him, he has made just one first team appearance for the Blues. The England U20 international has stats of 79 sprint speed, 78 strength and 76 stamina, and could be worth a bid of around £12 million.

Pedro Porro (OVR 74 - POT 85)

Age: 19

Positions: RWB, RB, RM

Club: Real Valladolid (on loan from Manchester City)

Country: Spain

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 80 Agility, 79 Sprint Speed, 77 Acceleration

Value: £7.7 million

Wage: £8,000

On loan from Manchester City, Pedro Porro currently plays for Real Valladolid, playing mainly as a right wing-back, but sometimes even as a wide midfielder.

The Spanish young star boasts impressive movement attributes, with agility, sprint speed and acceleration being his strongest stats. The versatile right-back would be perfect fit for your FIFA 20 Career Mode squad, as there gameplay favours pacey wing-backs with good stamina.

Max Aarons (OVR 72 – POT 85)

Age: 19

Positions: RB

Club: Norwich

Country: England

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 85 Acceleration, 82 Agility, 81 Sprint Speed

Value: £5 million (Release clause: £13 million)

Wage: £14,000 a week

Last season’s Championship winners Norwich were delighted to announce that Max Aarons had signed a new five-year contract in July. So far this season he has made five appearances in the Premier League.

Aarons’ tendency to use his pace to drive up the wing and fire early crosses into the box will make him any Premier League striker’s best friend, and we look forward to seeing where his debut season with the Canaries will take him.

Jayden Bogle (OVR 69 – POT 84)

Age: 18

Positions: RB

Club: Derby County

Country: England

Work rate: High/Medium

Best Stats: 83 Acceleration, 77 Sprint Speed, 74 Agility

Value: £1.7 million (Release clause: £4.5 million)

Wage: £4,450 per week

Bogle, the 18-year-old full-back, had a hugely impressive last season under Frank Lampard, and was drafted into England U20's squad for the Toulon tournament over the summer.

Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and Newcastle approached the young player over the summer, but turned down offers in a bid to get Derby promoted this season.

Ki-Jana Hoever

(OVR 62 – POT 85)

Age: 17

Positions: RB, CB

Club: Liverpool

Country: Netherlands

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best Stats: 75 Acceleration, 72 Sprint Speed, 70 Jumping

Value: £530,000 (Release clause £1.6 million)

Wage: £4,450 per week

Liverpool knew there was serious competition Ki-Jana Hoever’s signature with Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City among the host of top European clubs who were keen to secure his services last year.

His family was invited to Anfield in a bid to convince the 17-year-old his future laid in Merseyside, and they managed to secure the talented youngster for a mere £90,000 fee. That may have increased on FIFA 20, with at least £1 million required for the right or centre back.

Robbe Quirynen (OVR 62 – POT 83)

Age: 17

Positions: RB, LB

Club: Royal Antwerp

Country: Belgium

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 77 Sprint Speed, 76 Jumping, 74 Acceleration

Value: £563,000 (Release clause: £1.4 million)

Wage: £900 a week

Belgian youngster Robbe Quirynen has been breaking into

Antwerp’s starting team, being played out of position as a left back and still

earning MOTM performances.

Quirynen is strong with both feet and his head, and relies heavily on his pace, ball touch and defensive positioning to fulfil his duties as a full back. With a release clause of £1.4 million, any big club could take him on and loan him out.

Jordan Beyer (OVR 67 – POT 83)

Age: 19

Positions: RB, CB

Club: Borrusia Monchengladbach

Country: Germany

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 83 Jumping, 74 Sliding Tackle, 72 Standing

Tackle

Value: £1.4 million (Release clause: £3.2 million)

Wage: £4,000 a week

The German starlet Jordan Beyer plays as a full back for

Borussia Monchengladbach, but can also play comfortably as a center half. He

was an unused sub in a recent 2-1 loss to RB Leipzig, despite having been at

the club for the past two seasons.

Beyer is strong in aerial contests (83 jumping) and timing tackles (74 sliding tackles), and boasts impressive movement (72 agility) stats on FIFA this year.

Samuele Birindelli (OVR 68 – POT 82)

Age: 19

Positions: RB, CB, LB

Club: Pisa

Country: Italy

Work rate: High/ Medium

Best stats: 81 Acceleration, 81 Sprint Speed, 78 Agility

Value: £1.6 million (£3.5 million release clause)

Wage: £900 a week

Pisa’s starting right-back Samuele Birindelli has been a revelation for the Serie B side; opposition attackers have had a tough time getting past Birindelli, who possesses a Pace stat of 81 in FIFA 20, as well as the ability to win aerial-duels in most situations.

The youngster could do with working on his attacking in

training, with his Finishing and Long Shots stats coming in at an underwhelming

45.

Raoul Bellanova (OVR 67 – POT 82)

Age: 19

Positions: RB

Club: Bordeaux

Country: Italy

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 75 Acceleration, 71 Stamina, 70 Standing

Tackle

Value: £1.4 million (Release clause: £3.4 million)

Wage: £4,000 a week

Bordeaux managed to land AC Milan’s right-back wonderkid Raoul Bellanova in the 2019 January transfer window for under £1 million, with the youngster turning down offers from Tottenham Hotspur and a host of other European clubs.

Despite never making his debut for the AC Milan senior side, the club was desperate to hold onto Ballanova, who is known for his physicality, pace (75 acceleration) and stamina (71).

Dujon Sterling (OVR 65 – POT 81)

Age: 19

Positions: RB

Club: Wigan Athletic

Country: England

Work rate: Medium/ Medium

Best stats: 80 Acceleration, 76 Sprint Speed, 73 Strength

Value: £966,000 (Release clause: £2.4 million)

Wage: £2,000 a week

Dujon Sterling is a defensive player with impressive attacking qualities, and has been signed with Chelsea since the age of eight. He progressed through the ranks to become a standout player for Chelsea’s academy teams, and is on loan at Wigan (which has been made permanent on FIFA 20, replacing Reece James.

The 19-year-old has pacey stats of 80 acceleration, 76 sprint speed and 73 strength, and could be a bargian buy of just £1.4 million on Career Mode.

All the wonderkid RBs above 80 POT

Player Pos Age OVR POT Club Country V W R. James RB CDM 19 73 86 Chelsea England £6.3m £28k Pedro Porro RWB RB RRM 19 74 85 Valladolid* Spain £7.7m £8k M. Aarons RB 19 72 85 Norwich England £5m £14k K. Hoever RB CB 17 62 85 Liverpool Netherlands £563k £900 J. Bogle RB 18 69 84 Derby England £1.8m £3k J. Beyer RB CB 19 67 83 Gladbach Netherlands £1.4m £4k R. Quirynen RB LB 17 62 83 Royal Antwerp Belgium £563k £900 S. Birindelli RB CB LB 19 68 82 Pisa Italy £1.6m £900 R. Bellanova RB 19 67 82 Bordeaux Italy £1.4m £4k Ethan Laird RB LB CB 17 64 82 Man Utf England £743k £900 Ismael Ccasas RB 18 67 81 Malaga Spain £1.3m £900 D. Sterling RB 19 65 81 Wigan England £966k £2k Mateu Morey RB LB 19 64 81 Borussia Dortmund Spain £810k £6k S. Boey RB 18 63 80 Stade Rennais France £630k £2k J. Araujo RB 17 62 80 LA Galaxy USA £495k £900 K. Sardella RB 17 61 80 Anderlecht Belgium £405k £900

