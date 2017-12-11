FIFA 18 wonderkids: All the best Swedish wonderkids to sign in Career Mode

It turns out Sweden don’t need Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The national side overcame Italy in a disciplined World Cup qualifier performance, sending them to a first World Cup since 2006. So who is part of this next generation of Swedish footballers? We look at the youngsters coming through you could be worth a purchase on FIFA 18’s Career Mode.

What is a wonderkid?

These are the best Swedish wonderkids on FIFA 18 Career Mode. These are players aged 23 and under on the game, and have the potential to reach at least 75. They are talented youngsters who can go on to become stars for some of the biggest clubs in the world. We have compiled our top 10 by looking at age, potential and stats.

For a full list of our wonderkids please visit the table near the end of this page.

Victor Lindelof (OVR 78 – POT 85)

Age: 22

Positions: CB

Club: Sweden

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best attributes: 79 standing tackle, 79 interceptions, 79 jumping

Cost: £22.6 million (release clause)

Wage: £75,000 a week

A new recruit for Manchester United, it may have taken some time for Swedish international Victor Lindelof to settle at Old Trafford, but he now looks set for a run in the first team. The 22-year-old starred over two seasons for Benfica in Portugal, earning a £31 million move to Man United. Expect the centre back to be the cornerstone of Jose Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future.

Lindelof has a 78 overall rating on FIFA 18, which can rise to a potential of 85 on Career Mode. £22.6 million and £75,000 a week wages will get you his 79 standing tackle, 79 interceptions and 79 jumping. You will need to wait until at least January to sign him however having only just joined United.

Alexander Isak (OVR 68 – POT 84)

Age: 17

Positions: ST

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best attributes: 80 acceleration, 78 agility, 77 sprint speed

Cost: £3.7 million (release clause)

Wage: £16,000 a week

Already a Swedish international, young striker Alexander Isak has had to be patient for his opportunity at German giants Borussia Dortmund. The 17-year-old joined the club in January 2017, but has made just five appearances since. Four of those have come this season however with the former AIK man grabbing a goal and assist in the second round of the German cup.

A promising 68 overall consists of 80 acceleration, 78 agility and 77 sprint speed on FIFA 18 for Isak, with his potential a stunning 84. You will need £3.7 million for those skills and wages of £16,000 a week.

Ludwig Augustinsson (OVR 73 – POT 82)

Age: 23

Positions: LB

Club: Werder Bremen

Work rate: High/Medium

Best attributes: 92 stamina, 82 acceleration, 79 agility

Cost: £9.2 million (release clause)

Wage: £18,000 a week

There has been a steady progression for Sweden left back Ludwig Augustinsson in his career so far. The 23-year-old started his journey with IF Brommapojkarna, before making the step up to IFK Goteborg. After just one full season he was poached by Danish heavyweights Copenhagen, and two Danish Superliga titles later he headed to Werder Bremen of the Bundesliga.

The talented defender Augustinsson will cost you £9.2 million with wages of £18,000 a week. That will get you his 73 overall and 82 potential, with his best attributes being 92 stamina, 82 acceleration and 79 agility.

Alexander Fransson (OVR 72 – POT 81)

Age: 23

Positions: CDM, CM, CAM

Club: FC Basel

Work rate: High/Medium

Best attributes: 82 agility, 75 sprint speed, 75 acceleration

Cost: £6.2 million (release clause)

Wage: £17,000 a week

Defensive, central or attacking midfielder Alexander Fransson left Sweden for Basel in 2016, and has become one of the Swiss side’s most consistent performers. The 23-year-old won the Swiss Super League with the club in 2016 and 2017, meaning he has won three league titles in a row following his Allsvenskan success with Norrkoping in 2015.

Fransson’s 72 overall consists of 82 agility, 75 sprint speed and 75 acceleration with a potential of 81. That will set you back £6.2 million and £17,000 a week in wages.

Robin Quaison (OVR 74 – POT 80)

Age: 23

Positions: LM, CF, ST

Club: Mainz

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best attributes: 79 acceleration 78 sprint speed, 77 stamina

Cost: £12.5 million (release clause)

Wage: £20,000 a week

At the age of 23, Robin Quaison has already played in Sweden, Italy and Germany. The left midfielder, centre forward or striker earned a move to Palermo in 2014 following a successful few years at AIK, but he left halfway through the Sicilian’s woeful campaign in 2017, heading to Bundesliga outfit Mainz.

A 74 starting overall is a solid rating for Quaison, who can rise to a potential of 80. His best attributes are 79 acceleration, 78 sprint speed and 77 stamina, which will cost you £12.5 million and £20,000 a week.

Emil Krafth (OVR 73 – POT 80)

Age: 22

Positions: RB

Club: Bologna

Work rate: High/Medium

Best attributes: 77 sprint speed, 77 stamina, 76 standing tackle

Cost: £7.9 million (release clause)

Wage: £31,000 a week

It’s been a strong couple of years in Italy for right back Emil Krafth, who plies his trade for Bologna. The 22-year-old was a permanent fixture in Serie A last season, making 26 appearances but also chalking up two red cards. If the ex Helsingborg man is to make it a top club, he will need a big season for I Rossoblu.

Krafth’s 77 sprint speed, 77 stamina and 76 standing tackle contribute to his 73 overall on FIFA 18, with the potential to hit 80 on Career Mode. You will need to match his £7.9 million release clause and perhaps increase his £31,000 a week wages.

Gustav Engvall (OVR 69 – POT 80)

Age: 21

Positions: ST

Club: Djurgardens IF (on loan from Bristol City)

Work rate: High/Medium

Best attributes: 79 acceleration, 77 aggression, 76 strength

Cost: n/a

Wage: £19,000 a week

A move to English Championship side Bristol City may not have worked for striker Gustav Engvall, with the Swede going back to his homeland for a loan spell at Djurgardens. His future looks to be decided in January, but it looks most likely that he will head back to Sweden.

The 21-year-old has 79 acceleration, 77 aggression and 76 strength on the game, giving him a 69 overall rating. Engvall’s 80 potential will set you back around £3 million, but you will need to wait until January to sign him. His wages will set you back £19,000 a week.

Joel Asoro (OVR 63 – POT 80)

Age: 18

Positions: ST

Club: Sunderland

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best attributes: 90 acceleration, 87 sprint speed, 78 balance

Cost: £1.7 million (release clause)

Wage: £1,000 a week

Sunderland have been in rotten form for over a year, but their decline has provided opportunities for Sweden U21 international Joel Asoro. The 18-year-old has two assists in five Championships game this season, but his record for Sweden U17s stands at 12 goals in 17 games.

The striker will set you back £1.7 million on Career Mode, with wages of £1,000 a week. 90 acceleration, 87 sprint speed and 78 balance gives Asoro an overall of 63 with the potential to hit 80.

Simon Tibbling (OVR 73 – POT 79)

Age: 22

Positions: CM

Club: Brondby IF

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best attributes: 81 balance, 80 short passing, 80 agility

Cost: £7.3 million (release clause)

Wage: £15,000 a week

He may have not played for the Swedish senior team, but central midfielder Simon Tibbling has a great record for the U21 side, winning the U21 Euros in 2015. The 22-year-old has played in both Holland and Denmark so far in his career, and is a regular for current Superliga table toppers Brondby.

81 balance, 80 short passing and 80 agility make up his 73 overall and 79 potential. For those ratings you will need £7.3 million and offer Tibbling £15,000 a week wages.

Erdal Rakip (OVR 69 – POT 79)

Age: 21

Positions: CM, RM

Club: Malmo FF

Work rate: High/High

Best attributes: 88 stamina, 86 agility, 84 aggression

Cost: £2.2 million (release clause)

Wage: £3,000 a week

If you want a runner in midfield, Erdal Rakip is your man. The 21-year-old has stayed true to Swedish club Malmo, playing 120 games for his hometown club already. With four league titles to his name already, you wonder when the central or right midfield will make the move to further his career.

Rakip will set you back £2.2 million and £3,000 a week wages, giving you his 88 stamina, 86 agility and 84 aggression. A 69 overall can rise to a 79 potential making the youngster a great player to serve as a back-up to your regular starters on Career Mode.

More Swedish wonderkids

Player Age Pos Club OVR/ POT C W Pontus Dahlberg 18 GK IFK Goteborg 66/ 79 £1.5m £1k Mattias Svanberg 18 LM RM Malmo 64/ 79 £1.6m £1k Linus Wahlqvist 20 RB Norrkoping 69/ 78 £1.8m £3k Kristoffer Olsson 22 CM AIK 69/ 77 £1.9m £5k Daleho Irandust 19 CAM BK Hacken 69/ 77 £1.3m £1k Kerim Mrabti 23 CAM ST Djurgardens 69/ 77 £2m £3k Simon Olsson 19 CM IF Elfsborg 65/ 77 £1.2m £1k Carlos Strandberg 21 ST Malmo 70/ 77 £3.4m £4k August Erlingmark 19 CM IFK Goteborg 59/ 77 £536k £1k Jacob Une Larsson 23 CB Djurgardens 68/ 77 £1.5m £3k Ramon Pascal Lundqvist 20 CAM PSV 66/ 76 £1.5m £3k Isak Ssewankambo 21 RWB LWB CM Molde 67/ 76 £1.3m £3k Franz Brorsson 21 CB Malmo 69/ 76 £1.7m £3k Ken Sema 23 LM Ostersunds 70/ 76 £3.1m £4k Christian Rubio Sivodedov 19 CM Stromsgodset 59/ 75 £53kk £1k Joel Andersson 20 RB RW Hacken 66/ 75 £1.1m £1k Isak Pettersson 20 GK Halmstads 65/ 75 £1m £1k Andreas Linde 23 GK Molde 68/ 75 £1.2m £3k Filip Dagerstal 20 CDM CM LB Norrkoping 65/ 75 £1m £1k Anton Cajtoft 23 GK J-Sodra 66/ 75 £1m £1k Gustaf Nilsson 20 ST Silkeborg* 63/ 75 n/a £3k Kristoffer Peterson 22 LW Heracles Almelo 70/ 75 £3.3m £7k

