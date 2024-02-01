New Wonderkids for Road to Glory Career Mode

Some new names to scout!

There were already over 19,000 licensed players in FC 24 when it was released back in September last year, but more are being added all the time via regular Squad Updates.

This will no doubt be welcome news for the Manager Career Mode fans out there, who are always on the lookout for stars who can help them in their hunt for glory.

Not only are there players suited for all clubs at all levels in FC 24, but the fact that some are making their way into the game for the very first time presents Career Mode users with the chance to try out new names, including those who can develop into top talents!

New wonderkids for RTG Career Mode

It might be deadline day for clubs around the world, but FC 24 is making moves of its own by adding new players to the game.

Squad Update

Several intriguing names have just been introduced via the latest Squad Update, and many could end up playing an important role for the Career Mode managers looking for up-and-coming prospects.

FC 24 is home to some of the biggest and most exciting young talents in the game right now, and you can check them out here. However, the players added via the latest Squad Update are better suited for those working with a limited budget, so if you are starting off at the bottom end of the football pyramid, then the following list should be of interest!

Player Club Age Position Overall Potential Gabriel Misehouy Ajax 17 CAM 62 83 Findlay Marshall Aberdeen 17 CAM 57 82 Diego Silva Sporting CP 18 GK 65 81 Isak Alemayehu Djurgarden 16 CM 55 81 Ian Forns Espanyol 19 LB 64 80 Karol Borys Sląsk Wroclaw 16 CAM 56 80 Alexandru Irimia Dinamo Bucureşti 17 CM 57 80 Marco Esteban Real Oviedo 16 CB 62 80

These newly added FC 24 players are ideal should you find yourself in charge of a lower-league club which has limited funds available in the early stages of your Career Mode save.

While they aren't future world-beaters, there is plenty of room for them to develop into top players thanks to their age and impressive potential, subsequently becoming some of the best in your team and the league.

Gabriel Misehouy, in particular, looks like an exciting addition in the latest Squad Update, with the Ajax academy product offering 87 balance, 70 ball control and a five-star weak foot, so perhaps he's a good starting point if you are unsure who to sign first!

