Is Manchester United Transfer Target Leny Yoro in FC 24?

Following the conclusions of Euro 2024 and Copa America, all eyes are now on the summer transfer window as clubs look to bolster their squads ahead of the new season.

One player who currently finds himself at the center of a huge transfer story is Lille's Leny Yoro, leaving many wondering whether or not the young Frenchman features in FC 24.

Is Leny Yoro in FC 24?

With the highly-rated center-back reportedly closing in on a £52 million move to Old Trafford, Manchester United fans will be pleased to know that Leny Yoro does indeed feature in FC 24, albeit without a real face scan.

Real Madrid was previously viewed as the favorite to land Yoro and is said to have made an offer, but Manchester United now looks set to land the 18-year-old after offering a better financial package.

Leny Yoro Stats

Not only is Yoro one of the best young defensive talents in real life, but also in FC 24, possessing a 77 rating and impressive 86 Potential. In-game stats include 81 Standing Tackle, 79 Sliding Tackle, 79 Sprint Speed, and 79 Jumping, while his overall Defensive, Physicality, and Pace attributes are also in the green.

Bearing his recent performances and pending move to Manchester United in mind, it would come as no surprise to see Yoro receive a slight upgrade to his OVR and Potential in FC 25.

How Much Does Yoro Cost in FC 24?

At the time of writing, Leny Yoro costs around $21.8 million (£16.8 million or €20 million) in Career Mode according to SoFIFA. It's worth noting that these figures will increase if EA decides to give him further upgrades before FC 25's release.

Meanwhile, FUTBIN states that his original 71-rated Ultimate Team card will roughly set you back by just 1.2K coins.

Credit: FUTBIN Leny Yoro UT Card

Will you be using Leny Yoro in FC 24 or FC 25? Let us know in the comments below!

