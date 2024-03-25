Is FC 25 on PS4?

Here's what we know so far!

25 Mar 2024 3:54 PM +00:00

It's nearly four years since the PS5 released but millions of gamers still use their PS4 every day, so will FC 25 be on the PS4?

Whilst information on FC 25 remains limited at this stage, Initial details have emerged, with new features and improvements reportedly in the works.

As the FC 25 rumour mill picks up some momentum, we've decided to take a look at whether or not it will be playable on PS4 when it launches later this year, so if you are still on old-gen consoles, this article is for you!

Will FC 25 be on PS4?

There's no denying that taking the step up to the next generation of consoles is an exciting one, but for some, doing just that is not an option.

Whether it's down to price, the lack of availability, or personal preference, many people are still on old-gen consoles for various reasons, and whilst it is completely understandable, there will come a point when new and upcoming games are designed for next-gen only.

For now, however, there is no indication that FC 25 won't be available on old-gen consoles, so we can safely assume it will launch on PlayStation 4.

click to enlarge EA FC

Based on previous old-gen versions, it's anticipated that the PS4 version of FC 25 will not include certain features like immersive cutscenes and Hypermotion Technology as we see on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

There has been no confirmation as of yet, but if EA decide to follow old trends, then FC 25 could launch in late September or early October this year. If we had to pick a specific FC 25 release date, our prediction would be Friday 27 September.

As for prices, we expect the PS4 version of FC 25 to match the launch price of FC 24, which was £69.99 for the Standard Edition, and £99.99 for the Ultimate Edition.

We will continue to update this page as and when new information on FC 25 for PlayStation 4 becomes available, so keep an eye out for further details.

Are you hoping to buy FC 25 on PS4? Let us know in the comments below!

