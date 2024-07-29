FC 25 Rush: Everything You Need to Know

The FC 25 Rush Deep Dive gave fans a first look at the brand-new 5v5 game mode, introducing its unique gameplay and features, which aim to deliver a unique way to play FC 25.

This game mode will be included in Ultimate Team, Clubs, Kick-off mode, and even Career mode, offering a new and unique way to experience all of the game modes.

The Best Feature of FC 25

The Rush mode is the best feature announced for FC 25, at least so far.

This mode will finally allow players to do something they have been wanting to do for quite some time, play in a competitive 5v5 setting, that delivers a unique gameplay experience.

Yes, you can argue Volta tried to do this, but it failed miserably. Contrary to Volta, Rush will be included in all of the FC 25 game modes, giving players a new way to experience their favorite game modes, which seems to be the main goal of the mode.

Rush games will have a duration of seven minutes, no half-times, and the clock is stopped when the ball is out of play, similar to what happens in futsal.

If a match is tied at the end of regulation, a two-minute golden goal overtime will be played. In case that isn't enough to find a winner, then teams will play a 1v1 penalty shootout

But these are just the basic rules, as Rush has many other unique rules, and that's a big part of why this mode can be very special.

Unique Rules for a Unique Game Mode

Rush rules are quite different from the ones of your standard football game.

The kick-off experience is completely different, as players from both teams will run to the ball, which is thrown into the middle of the field, to try and get possession.

This can be quite strange for most football fans, but it's something that has been used for some time, as Kings League has been doing this since its inception.

The offside rules are also different in Rush, as players can only be offside in the attacking third. This was done to accommodate the smaller pitch, which is another aspect that differentiates Rush from all the FC 25 game modes.

Credit: FC 25

Another big change is that there are no red cards in Rush, instead, when players commit a serious foul they will receive a blue card, and get a one-minute temporary suspension from the game.

If the opposing team scores, then the temporary suspension time decreases by 15 seconds, making the player return faster to the pitch. It's somewhat similar to the futsal red card rule, where the offending team plays with one less player for two minutes unless the opposition scores before that.

Stamina in Rush also works differently, as players will only be affected by short-term stamina loss during matches. This will make Rush a much more dynamic and fast game mode, especially since there also isn't a half-time.

Players can signal to their teammates where they want the pass to go, or where they are making a run, by using the right stick. Furthermore, players can also send quick messages during the match, such as pass, cross, shoot, and press the ball, among others.

Rush is Coming to All the FC 25 Game Modes

As mentioned above, Rush will be included in Ultimate Team, Clubs, Kick-off, and Career mode.

In Ultimate Team players will be able to select one player from their squad, team up with their friends, and earn rewards that can be used to upgrade their main squad.

For Clubs lovers, this new mode is like music to their ears, as they will be able to play in a 5v5 setting with their friends, while using their character, earning rewards, and climbing the leaderboard.

In Career mode, players will be able to compete in Rush tournaments using their Youth Academy team, adding a new way to develop players

As for the Kick-off mode, players will be able to select a team and face off against the CPU or their friends.

It's undeniable that Rush will offer a new and unique gameplay experience, and can be the saving grace of FC 25. From what was shown in the Rush Deep Dive, this game mode has everything to be the best mode EA Sports FC has introduced in years, but only time will tell.

What did you think of the Rush Deep Dive, and are you excited to try out this new game mode? Let us know in the comments below!

