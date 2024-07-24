Serie A Club Returns With Official License in FC 25

The build-up to FC 25 is continuing after EA revealed the latest installment of the franchise, and there's good news for Napoli fans.

EA and the Serie A side have signed a new partnership that will see Gli Azzurri return as a fully licensed team in FC 25 following a two-year absence.

Napoli Return in FC 25

It has been announced that Napoli will return as a fully licensed team in FC 25 after a new and exclusive partnership was agreed with EA.

Revealing the news on social media, the official club account for Napoli posted a video that showcased game engine footage of the Napoli players in their official kit, which also features the new-look badge.

Credit: EA Napoli FC 25

Accompanying the video was a caption that read: "For Napoli we love, for Napoli we dream, for Napoli we cheer and for Napoli we live! Napoli is in FC25."

Napoli last appeared as a fully licensed team in FIFA 22 due to an exclusive partnership with eFootball. This meant the club was known as Napoli FC in FIFA 23 and FC 24, featuring generic kits and crest.

However, that will no longer be the case when FC 25 arrives, with Napoli's real club name, kits, and badge making their long-awaited return.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona also makes a comeback, although the stadium used in the aforementioned video suggests this is unlikely.

Credit: EA Napoli FC 25

Napoli are set to return to FC 25 alongside AS Roma, who have also seen their eFootball partnership end. However, as two clubs make a comeback, two more could be on their way out.

Serie A champions Inter Milan will most likely become known as Milano Calcio in FC 25 due to an agreement previously struck with Konami, which would instead see them have EA-generated kits and badges.

There is also uncertainty over whether or not AC Milan will feature with full authenticity after they too signed an exclusive agreement with the EA FC competitor.

Are you happy to see Napoli back in FC 25? Let us know in the comments below!

