Primary Subject: The Swan of Utrecht Evolution

The Swan of Utrecht Evolution Key Update: A striker-centric Evolution that offers massive boosts to finishing and positioning, alongside a 5-star Weak Foot upgrade.

A striker-centric Evolution that offers massive boosts to finishing and positioning, alongside a 5-star Weak Foot upgrade. Status: Live (start by April 29)

Live (start by April 29) Last Verified: April 21, 2026

April 21, 2026 Quick Answer: The Evolution costs 60,000 coins and transforms all eligible strikers into ultimate finishers with the Low Driven Shot+ and Finesse Shot+ PlayStyles. Top choices for the upgrade are Espí, Ronaldo, and Pina.

Despite having his career cut short, Marco van Basten is remembered as one of the very best strikers of all time. The Dutchman is the biggest "what if" in football, perhaps the greatest ever career that never fully came to be.

The Swan of Utrecht Evolution in FC 26 celebrates the career of Marco van Basten with stats and PS that reflect his strength and all-around ability.

Continue reading to know the best players for The Swan of Utrecht Evolution.

Best Players for The Swan of Utrecht Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

The five most standout FC 26 players for The Swan of Utrecht are:

Carlos Espí (POTM)

(POTM) Cristiano Ronaldo (Festival of Football: Captains)

(Festival of Football: Captains) Marcus Rashford (Ultimate Scream)

(Ultimate Scream) Claudia Pina (Winter Wildcards)

(Winter Wildcards) Romelu Lukaku (Ultimate Scream)

While the Evolution boosts pace and shooting massively, it doesn't increase passing numbers by much. That's one area that most strikers will fancy improving.

The two important base passing PS to have on a striker are Incisive Pass and Tiki Taka. Of our picks, Carlos Espí and Claudia Pina have both. The Spanish duo turns into an absolutely perfect striker past the Evolution.

Espí in particular is the most standout pick of the two because of his 6'5" height and Lengthy acceleration. So, if you prefer a physical striker that can hold their own and have the passing ability to be more involved, there aren't many better picks.

You can do other Evolutions first, like Architect of Play, to add passing PS to those who do not have them. The final overall after doing The Swan of Utrecht is 91, so it'll be a good while before they're regularly eligible for chains.

Is The Swan of Utrecht Evolution Worth Doing in FC 26?

No, The Swan of Utrecht Evolution is not worth doing in FC 26. There is a high chance we will get much better upgrades as the Team of the Season promo continues.

The Swan of Utrecht Evolution Upgrades

Below are all the requirements and upgrades for The Swan of Utrecht Evolution in FC 26.

Requirements

Overall: Max 89

Max 89 Pace: Max 91

Max 91 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 2

Max 2 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Position: ST

Upgrades

Overall: +15 (91)

+15 (91) Passing: +8 (87)

+8 (87) Acceleration: +15 (90)

+15 (90) Agility: +20 (89)

+20 (89) Balance: +20 (89)

+20 (89) Ball Control: +25 (92)

+25 (92) Dribbling: +20 (91)

+20 (91) Finishing: +25 (92)

+25 (92) Heading Acc.: +20 (90)

+20 (90) Jumping: +15 (89)

+15 (89) Long Shots: +25 (89)

+25 (89) Penalties: +25 (89)

+25 (89) Positioning: +25 (95)

+25 (95) Reactions: +25 (91)

+25 (91) Shot Power: +25 (91)

+25 (91) Sprint Speed: +15 (91)

+15 (91) Stamina: +15 (90)

+15 (90) Strength: +15 (88)

+15 (88) Volleys: +25 (93)

+25 (93) Composure: +25 (92)

+25 (92) Weak Foot: +4 (5)

+4 (5) PlayStyles+: Low Driven Shot, Finesse Shot (2)

Low Driven Shot, Finesse Shot (2) PlayStyles: Low Driven Shot, Finesse Shot, Gamechanger, First Touch, Technical, Acrobatic (8)

That's everything about The Swan of Utrecht Evolution in FC 26.

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