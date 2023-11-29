FC 24: Thunderstruck Lee Kang-in SBC cheapest solutions

The Thunderstruck promo has been out for almost a week now, and with it, EA has just dropped a brand-new Squad Building Challenge into FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Paris Saint-Germain winger Lee Kang-in has been given an insane Thunderstruck card along with an SBC in Ultimate Team, and players can earn it right now!

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions to complete the Thunderstruck Lee Kang-in SBC, so let's get to it.

Thunderstruck Lee Kang-in SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into Ultimate Team, with Thunderstruck Lee Kang-in being added for all players to earn.

The Thunderstruck promo is still live, featuring two incredible teams, one full of Thunderstruck Icon players and the other with Thunderstruck current players.

click to enlarge + 3 Thunderstruck Lee Kang-in

These special cards are live cards, and will be eligible for an upgrade if their team wins any of their next four matches in real life!

The same applies to Thunderstruck Lee Kang-in, and his 86-rated Thunderstruck card can increase to 88 OVR if PSG win three of their next four matches.

Even without upgrades, Lee Kang-in already has some incredible stats which include 88 pace, 88 dribbling, 87 passing, and 84 shooting, making him an enjoyable winger to use!

There are two squads to submit in order to complete this SBC, so let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for Thunderstruck Lee Kang-in below!

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Top Form

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Ligue 1

Requirements:

Ligue 1 Uber Eats Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Ligue 1

Reward:

Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

There we have it, once you have submitted both squads for this SBC, you will be able to add 86-rated Thunderstruck Lee Kang-in to your Ultimate Team!

This SBC will cost you around 62k coins to complete, however, it could turn out to be a bargain if he upgrades to 88 OVR!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.