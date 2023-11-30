FC 24: Thunderstruck Correia SBC cheapest solutions

The Thunderstruck promo hype continues a week since it went live, and with it, EA has just dropped a brand-new Squad Building Challenge into FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Valencia CF right-back Thierry Correia has been given an insane Thunderstruck card along with an SBC in Ultimate Team, and players can earn it right now!

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions to complete the Thunderstruck Thierry Correia SBC, so let's get to it.

Thunderstruck Thierry Correia SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into Ultimate Team, with Thunderstruck Thierry Correia being added for all players to earn.

The Thunderstruck promo is still up and running, featuring two incredible teams, one full of Thunderstruck Icon players and the other with Thunderstruck current players.

These special cards are live cards, and will be eligible for an upgrade if their team wins any of their next four matches in real life!

The same applies to Thunderstruck Thierry Correia, and his 85-rated Thunderstruck card can increase to 87 OVR if Valencia win three of their next four matches.

Without upgrades, Correia still has some impressive stats which include 92 pace, 81 dribbling, and 80 defending, making him a solid player all round!

There is just one squad to submit in order to complete this SBC, so let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for Thunderstruck Correia below!

Thierry Correia

Requirements:

LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

There we have it, once you have submitted the required squad for this SBC, you will be able to add 85-rated Thunderstruck Thierry Correia to your Ultimate Team!

This SBC will cost you around 55k coins to complete, however, it could turn out to be a bargain if he upgrades to 87 OVR!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.