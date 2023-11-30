FC 24: Serie A November POTM vote out now!

EA has just dropped the nominees for the Serie A November Player of the Month, with the award winner receiving a special card in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

You can now vote for your Serie A POTM winner, picking between the six top performers in the league throughout November.

We will show you all six nominees, and tell you why they have been nominated, as well as the voting time, and what to expect once the winner is announced, so let's take a look at the Serie A POTM vote for November.

Serie A November POTM vote out now

The Serie A November Player of the Month vote is now open, and you can pick the player who you believe deserves to win the award now!

EA has dropped the nominees for the award, with the winner receiving an upgraded POTM card in FC 24 Ultimate Team, which will be available via SBC.

The voting is now open and will close on 8 December at 12 pm GMT, just like the Premier League November POTM vote.

You can vote for your winner right now via the FC 24 website.

Serie A November POTM nominees

There are six players from six different clubs that have been nominated for the Serie A November POTM, each of them deserving of the trophy.

The list contains three Argentinians, a former POTM winner from October, as well as a silver player.

We will now take a look at each player's individual month, and what they did to deserve a nomination for the POTM award, so let's take a look at the six Serie A November POTM nominees!

Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo - 85 OVR)

Italian winger Domenico Berardi is a blast from the past, with his loyalties lying solely with Sassuolo, despite his incredible ability. Berardi scored two goals, and grabbed one assist, whilst also featuring in TOTW 11. Sassuolo only won one game in November, however, that was down to Berardi's 92nd-minute heroics, as they beat Empoli 4-3!

Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino - 77 OVR)

If this was a vote for the most Italian name in Serie A, then Alessandro Buongiorno would be the out-and-out favourite, but despite that, he is a rock at the back for Torino. Although Torino didn't keep a clean sheet during November, it was Buongiorno who was pivotal in ensuring that his side wasn't heavily beaten on many occasions.

Paulo Dybala (Roma - 86 OVR)

Another player who featured in TOTW 11 is Paulo Dybala, and his November has been fantastic. The Argentine forward grabbed one goal and assisted twice throughout November, as Roma beat Lecce and Udinese, whilst drawing 0-0 with fierce rivals Lazio. Dybala is the only player in the vote with a PlayStyle+, which could help the vote sway his way!

Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina - 81 OVR)

As much as Nicolas Gonzalez is a fantastic player, we aren't quite sure how he made the vote for the Serie A November POTM. The Argentine winger managed one goal in November, as Fiorentina beat Bologna 2-1, with their other two matches ending in 1-0 defeats to Juventus and AC Milan. That being said, he would have an exceptional special card if he were to win the POTM award.

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan - 87 OVR)

Lautaro Martinez is the Serie A top goal scorer currently, with 13 goals in 13 matches for Inter Milan this season. November saw the Argentina striker score twice, as Inter beat Atalanta and Frosinone, before drawing to Juventus. Martinez won the Serie A Player of the Month award for October, receiving an insane 89-rated card in FC 24 Ultimate Team, so another win would takes him into the 90s.

Joshua Zirkzee (Bologna - 73 OVR)

If the Winter Refresh existed in FC 24 Ultimate Team, then Joshua Zirkzee could be up for an upgrade to a gold card, and he was very impressive during November. The Dutch striker scored twice and assisted once as Bologna beat Lazio and Torino. Despite losing 2-1 to Fiorentina, Zirkzee still managed to score in that match, and he has seven goal contributions this season.

There we have it, now that you know the players nominated for the Serie A November POTM, who is your winner?

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.