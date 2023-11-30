FC 24: Premier League November POTM vote out now!

November is coming to an end, and like the end of each month, EA has dropped the six nominees for the Premier League November Player of the Month.

Six players have been performing at the peak of their powers this month, and EA has given fans the choice of who their winner is, with the award receiver being given a POTM card in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

Take a look at all of the players nominated for the Premier League November POTM, as well as how to vote, and what to expect when the winner is announced!

Premier League November POTM vote out now

The nominees for the Premier League November POTM are here, and these six players have been the best performers in England's top division throughout November.

You can vote for your POTM via the FC 24 website, with the voting phase lasting five days from 30 November 11 am GMT, to 4 December 12 pm GMT.

click to enlarge + 7 Premier League POTM Nominees

There isn't much time to cast your vote, so make sure that you pick your winner before the voting closes!

The winner of the Premier League November POTM will be announced on 8 December at 11 am GMT, with an SBC coming to FC 24 imminently.

Premier League November POTM nominees

There are six players from six different clubs nominated for the November award, and this could be the most exciting yet, as there isn't a runaway winner, like there has been in past votes.

The winner of the award will join the likes of James Maddison, Heung-Min Son, and Mohamed Salah in the illustrious list of POTM winners, and be the fourth Premier League player to be made available via SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at the six nominees for the Premier League November POTM.

Jeremy Doku (Manchester City - 77 OVR)

Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku has had an exceptional November, settling into his new club with ease, showing why Pep Guardiola signed him. The Belgian scored one goal and assisted four times throughout the month, as City faced Bournemouth, and then two tough opponents in Chelsea, and Liverpool. If Doku wins the POTM award, he will be one of the fastest players in the game.

click to enlarge + 7 Jeremy Doku

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United - 75 OVR)

Newcastle's injury troubles have seen Anthony Gordon step up when it comes to leading his team in attacking areas, and he has done just that in November. Gordon managed two goals and one assist in three games, as Newcastle recorded two wins against Arsenal and Chelsea, where the Englishman played a key role in both matches. He has already been featured in the Pundit Picks promo this year, so would likely be higher than 84 OVR.

click to enlarge + 7 Anthony Gordon

Thomas Kaminski (Luton Town - 72 OVR)

The only silver player to feature in this month's vote is Luton Town goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski. Luton are defying all odds this season, and are four points clear of the relegation zone. Their Belgian shot-stopper made 15 saves in three matches in November, as Luton drew away to Liverpool, and beat Crystal Palace, whilst only losing 1-0 to Manchester United.

click to enlarge + 7 Thomas Kaminski

Harry Maguire (Manchester United - 79 OVR)

English defender Harry Maguire has had a tough time in the famous red shirt, however, he has had a terrific November in the Premier League, with United winning all three matches, and keeping three clean sheets in the process. Maguire featured in all three of his clubs wins, as they beat Fulham, Luton, and Everton without conceding a goal.

click to enlarge + 7 Harry Maguire

Raheem Sterling (Chelsea - 83 OVR)

Raheem Sterling is the highest-rated nominee for the Premier League November Player of the Month, which means he could be the most popular. However, with two goals and an assist to his name during November, Sterling has been Chelsea's standout player. Sterling could be an exciting player to add to your Ultimate Team if he wins the POTM award, especially with his solid pace and dribbling stats.

click to enlarge + 7 Raheem Sterling

Marcus Tavernier (AFC Bournemouth - 75 OVR)

The final nominee for the Premier League November POTM is Bournemouth midfielder Marcus Tavernier. Now, you may be familiar with his older brother James, who captains Rangers, and has had some terrific cards in previous FIFAs, however, Marcus has been brilliant in the Premier League this month, scoring twice as Bournemouth beat both Newcastle and Sheffield United.

click to enlarge + 7 Marcus Tavernier

Premier League POTM what to expect

Now that you have seen the six nominees for the Premier League November POTM, you can vote for your winner via the FC 24 website.

The winner will be announced in just over a week's time, and receive a Player of the Month card, with huge upgrades, redeemable via Squad Building Challenges.

Which player do you think deserves to win the POTM vote?

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.