FC 24: Who would feature in Winter Refresh?

Winter is here, and with it comes a ton of new content in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

We are in Season 2: Act II 'Tis the Season, and players are striding towards completion, and with the Radioactive on the horizon, winter time looks like it'll be a bunch of fun for FC 24 players.

However, there is one thing missing from FC 24, that we would love to see return, and that's the Winter Refresh! Each year, EA used to upgrade and downgrade players' Ultimate Team cards over the winter based on their performances, giving them a new look, and giving fans more players to be excited about, but that was abolished in FIFA 20.

We are rolling back the years, and picking our top five upgrades and downgrades for the Winter Refresh, so make yourself a hot drink, wrap up warm, and let's take a look at the RealSport101 Winter Refresh!

FC 24 Winter Refresh

The Winter Refresh was a wonderful time of the year, as EA looked to upgrade and downgrade tons of players who had either started the season exceptionally well or been in terrible form.

This made the old FIFAs feel like you were playing a new game, as you had a whole bunch of new players, with higher ratings to choose from!

click to enlarge + 11 Winter Refresh FIFA 20

EA would upgrade the players in the game, who were drastically too low in OVR, and downgrade the players, to whom they gave a higher OVR, which was amazing!

We are going to go through five players from the start of the 23/24 season, that we believe deserve an upgrade, and five players who shouldn't be the rating they are, so let's dive in!

Winter Refresh upgrades

The beginning of the 23/24 season has thrown tons of surprises, and interesting narratives in our direction, making for lots to be excited for as the Christmas period rolls around.

There have been young players who have broken into the first team and made a name for themselves, as well players who have re-found form, at a new club, or under a new manager, and although there are many players to choose from, here are our top five.

Jude Bellingham (86 -> 88 OVR)

What a start it has been for English midfielder Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid! The 20-year-old has 13 goal contributions in 12 games for his new club this season and is arguably the best player in the world right now. We think he should be at least 88-rated on his current form, and that would make him even more insane in Ultimate Team.

click to enlarge + 11 Jude Bellingham

Alex Grimaldo (84 -> 86 OVR)

Without a doubt, we could have picked the entire Bayer Leverkusen squad, however, Alex Grimaldo is one of the best fullbacks in the world currently, with seven goals and four assists for Leverkusen in 12 games, from LEFT-BACK! Both Grimaldo and Frimpong have excelled under Xabi Alonso's management, and we think the Spaniard is worthy of an 86 OVR!

click to enlarge + 11 Alex Grimaldo

Salma Paralluelo (78 -> 83 OVR)

The future of women's football is bright, and Salma Paralluelo is one of the young players carrying the torch! At just 20 years of age, the Spanish winger finished third in the Ballon d'Or Feminin, after winning the World Cup with Spain, as well as Liga F, and the Champions League with Barcelona. This season, Paralluelo already has six goals in six games in Liga F, and is only 78-rated in Ultimate Team! We think she deserves a huge upgrade, to at least 83 OVR.

click to enlarge + 11 Salma Paralluelo

Micky Van De Ven (78 -> 81 OVR)

Tottenham started the season in fantastic form, and despite losing their past three league games in a row, their injury list is a long one. Sitting on that list is Dutch centre-back Micky Van De Ven, who has settled into the Premier League with ease, and looks incredible, with lightning pace, and a calm manner about him, a 78 rating is simply too low! We think an 81 OVR card would be deserved, and make for a fun card to use in Ultimate Team. A face scan would be nice too.

click to enlarge + 11 Micky Van De Ven

Warren Zaire-Emery (74 -> 80 OVR)

French wonderkid Warren Zaire-Emery has become a first-team starter this season, after impressing in spells for his boyhood club PSG last season, and has also earned a call-up to the French national team. Zaire-Emery received his first Ultimate Team card in FC 24, at a 74 OVR, and although he is new to the game, he is already rated too low. We believe that the 17-year-old should be 80-rated, and certainly a gold card.

click to enlarge + 11 Warren Zaire-Emery

Winter Refresh downgrades

Now that you have seen the five players we think deserve upgrades in FC 24 Ultimate Team, let's take a look at some of the season's worst performances, or players we believe aren't as high-rated, as EA believes.

This list is once again opinion-based, and although we believe these players are great, we have chosen to downgrade them by just one or two OVRs.

Marcus Rashford (85 -> 84 OVR)

The start of the season for Marcus Rashford has been disappointing, especially considering he had the season of his life, the year prior. However, we still believe Rashford is a solid player, and once he hits his purple patch, will be back to an 85 rating. However, with just two goals and an assist so far this season, we believe Rashford should get a -1 downgrade in our Winter Refresh.

click to enlarge + 11 Marcus Rashford

Marta (84 -> 82 OVR)

This one hurts, as Marta is one of the greatest women's players of all time, however, we believe that she should be 82-rated instead of an 84 OVR. The Brazilian plays for Orlando Pride in the NWSL, who finished in seventh position in the league this season. Marta managed four goals and four assists, which is respectable, but nowhere near the likes of Sophia Smith, and Sam Coffey.

click to enlarge + 11 Marta

Timo Werner (82 -> 80 OVR)

The return to RB Leipzig hasn't quite gone to plan for German striker Timo Werner, who has struggled to find the back of the net so far this season. Werner is 82-rated in FC 24, however, Leipzig is a far distance away from competing for that elusive Bundesliga title. and Werner has only scored two goals in eight games. We believe an 80 OVR is a fair rating for the 27-year-old.

click to enlarge + 11 Timo Werner

Kalvin Phillips (79 -> 77 OVR)

Although possibilities for Kalvin Phillips to play have been scarce, we still believe he has had enough chance to prove himself at Manchester City, and it just hasn't worked out. Phillips has played four times for the Citizens this season in the Premier League and doesn't seem to be trusted by Pep Guardiola, despite Rodri missing out on three matches through suspension. We believe he is a 77-rated player.

click to enlarge + 11 Kalvin Phillips

Corentin Tolisso (79 -> 75 OVR)

Corentin Tolisso was once one of the most exciting midfielders in France, however, he is now part of a Lyon side that is massively underperforming. Lyon currently sits dead last in 18th position in Ligue 1, and Tolisso is at the heart of the team. Although he isn't the only player in the side, we have picked Tolisso, and believe he should be 75 OVR, instead of 79.

click to enlarge + 11 Corentin Tolisso

There we have it, that is our complete Winter Refresh, which players would you pick to be upgraded and downgraded in FC 24?

Do you agree with our Winter Refresh?

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.