FC 24: Radioactive Eric Bailly Objectives Guide

The Radioactive promo is here, and Team 1 is out now, with tons of insane players in packs!

EA has also dropped a brand-new objective in FC 24, and players can now complete Radioactive Eric Bailly for FREE by completing four challenges.

Together we will go through the Ivorian's incredible new Radioactive card, and give you all of the objectives you need to complete it, so let's take a look at the Radioactive Eric Bailly objectives guide.

Radioactive Eric Bailly objectives guide

It's Friday and EA has just dropped an insane new promo into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Radioactive Team 1 available now, featuring players with a +2 chemistry boost!

click to enlarge + 3 Radioactive Eric Bailly

EA has also dropped the first Radioactive Objective, which coincides with the Radioactive promo, as Eric Bailly has been given a huge +9 upgrade to an 85 OVR!

Bailly has some great stats with 85 defending, 85 physical, and 81 pace, making him an absolute beast of a centre-back.

Now that you know which card is available for FREE, let's take a look at how to complete the objectives, so you can add Radioactive Bailly to your Ultimate Team!

Goal Machine

Requirements:

Score 7 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using a player from the Trendyol Super Lig.

Reward:

80+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

click to enlarge + 3 Goal Machine

Assist 5

Requirements:

Assist 5 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

81+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Powerful Presence

Requirements:

Play 4 separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while conceding no more than 2 goals.

Reward:

82+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

500 XP

Win 7

Requirements:

Win 7 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 1 Trendyol Super Lig players in your starting 11.

Reward:

83+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

click to enlarge + 3 Win 7

Once all of the challenges above are complete, you will be able to add Radioactive Eric Bailly to your FC 24 Ultimate Team for FREE!

