FC 24: Radioactive Promo Out NOW!

The Radioactive promo is here, with one of two incredible teams available in FC 24 now, featuring some of the best players from all over the world!

The newest promo to hit Ultimate Team is Radioactive, which replaces the Black Friday Thunderstruck promo. Radioactive includes 20 players who will come with +2 chemistry, making them important and potentially game-changing additions to any squad.

Below, we will go through all of the confirmed players, highlighting the four highest-rated cards before listing the rest of the squad. Let's take a look at all of the players featured!

Radioactive promo out now

EA has just dropped a brand-new promo into Ultimate Team, with eye-opening Radioactive cards now available!

The new release dropped at 6 pm today, 1 December, and is expected to run for at least a week.

Reputable UT leaker @DonkTrading has revealed that a Radioactive Evolution will also be joining the promo in Ultimate Team, with the Evolution featuring its own unique card design just like the Centurion Evo.

Radioactive highest OVR players

The Radioactive promo features some of the best stars currently in the game, and on top of that, they've all received an insane ratings boost. Before looking at the whole list, let's go through four of the highest-rated players!

These players will feature across two teams, along with mini-releases, SBCs, and objectives.

Lionel Messi (92 OVR)

New club, new country, but Lionel Messi continues to do Lionel Messi things. The Argentinian has scored 11 goals and bagged five assists since he arrived in Miami, and now he has been rewarded with a Radioactive card, which features 95 dribbling, 91 passing, and 88 shooting.

Karim Benzema (92 OVR)

He may have made a surprise move in the Summer, but Karim Benzema is still scoring goals for fun representing Al-Ittihad, and players who manage to pack his Radioactive card will have their hands on one of the best available. The 92-rated centre forward has some insane stats, including 90 shooting, 90 dribbling, and 85 passing.

Sam Kerr (91 OVR)

As one of the standouts in the Women's game and the star of FC 24, it's no surprise to see Sam Kerr included in the Radioactive promo with one of the best cards on offer. The Aussie striker comes with 91 dribbling, 89 shooting, 86 pace, and 86 physical, making her deadly in front of goal.

Federico Valverde (90 OVR)

There are some incredibly talented midfielders out there, but Federico Valverde perhaps tops the lot, becoming an integral part of the Real Madrid squad. The Uruguay international can do it all, which is reflected in his amazing Radioactive card. With 90 pace, 87 passing, 86 dribbling, 84 shooting, 83 defending, and 84 physical, there's nothing Valverde can't do!

Here are the rest of the players now available in the Radioactive promo:

N'Golo Kante - Al Ittihad (89 OVR)

Ronald Araujo - Barcelona (88 OVR)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Napoli (88 OVR)

Nani - Adana Demirspor (88 OVR)

Christian Eriksen - Manchester United (87 OVR)

Noussair Mazraoui - Bayern Munich (87 OVR)

Asisat Oshoala - Barcelona (87 OVR)

Josko Gvardiol - Manchester City (86 OVR)

Dominik Szoboszlai - Liverpool (86 OVR)

Oleksandr Zinchenko - Arsenal (86 OVR)

Wilfried Zaha - Galatasaray (86 OVR)

Franck Kessie - Al Ahli (86 OVR)

Timothy Weah - Juventus (85 OVR)

Carlos Vela - LAFC (85 OVR)

Xherdan Shaqiri - Chicago Fire (85 OVR)

Teemu Pukki - Minnesota United (85 OVR)

Additional players rumoured to be coming to the Radioactive promo:

Anderson Talisca - Al Nassr

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Marseille

Boulaye Dia - Salernitana

Nikola Milenkovic - Fiorentina

Przemyslaw Frankowski - RC Lens

Moises Caicedo - Chelsea

Ivan Perisic - Tottenham

Riqui Puig - LA Galaxy

Eric Bailly - Besiktas

Ismael Bennacer - AC Milan

