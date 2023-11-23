How to Get FREE Euro Player in FC 24 UT

EA isn't letting up on the continuous drop of FC 24 Ultimate Team content, with even more scheduled and on the way!

Since its release just under two months ago, FC 24 has been flooded with new exciting additions on a daily basis, and today, EA announced another major content drop is coming.

Following recent leaks, it has been confirmed that UEFA EURO 2024 will be arriving as a free in-game update for FC 24, FC Mobile, and FC Online when the tournament gets underway in the summer of 2024.

As well as the free in-game update, EA revealed that fans who play FC 24 will be able to earn an exclusive and untradeable EURO 2024 Ultimate Team Player item for free, starting on 18 December. FC Mobile users on iOS and Android devices can obtain their Player item from today.

Below, we'll take a look at what players are up for grabs and how you can earn them for absolutely nothing!

How to earn free EURO 2024 player

The new year is edging closer which means EURO 2024 is too, and EA will highlight that by adding a special in-game update to FC 24.

As part of the update, players will have the chance to claim one of six available cards by simply playing the game before 16 January.

click to enlarge Free EURO 2024 Players

These cards are focused on players who are expected to be top performers for their country at EURO 2024, although their ratings are not known at this stage.

The UEFA EURO 2024 Ultimate Team item granted to fans and players will feature one of six European stars:

Federico Chiesa - Italy

Ousmane Dembele - France

Jack Grealish - England

Alvaro Morata - Spain

Virgil van Dijk - Netherlands

Florian Wirtz - Germany

The event comes after players were able to claim a free 87-rated Erling Haaland if they played FC 24 by 1 November, with the card available to use from 10 December.

Will you be claiming a free EURO 2024 player as part of this exciting update? Let us know!

For more of the latest FC 24 content be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.