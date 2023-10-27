FC 24: How to get FREE Haaland card on Ultimate Team

The FC 24 experience has started with a bang following its release one month ago, with EA introducing tons of daily content to Ultimate Team, including TOTW 6, and Trailblazers Team 2.

We also have all the latest on Evolutions, with guides covering Trailblazer Striker, Trailblazer Interceptor, Slide Tackler, Pacey Winger, and Bruiser Wingback, which include all the best players to use for each Evolution! We also have cheap solutions for each SBC in Ultimate Team including Trailblazers Juan Foyth, and Flashback Iago Aspas.

The constant drop of exciting Ultimate Team content isn't stopping there, either. In this piece, we will explain exactly how you can get your hands on an 87-rated Erling Haaland card for free. Yes, you read that correctly. So without further ado, let's get to it!

Free Haaland card

FC 24 players have a rare opportunity to receive a free permanent Erling Haaland card to use for their Ultimate Team squad. The offer was revealed earlier this week when players spotted a promotion advertising the freebie within the Ultimate Team menu.

You are probably wondering if there's a catch, after all, this all seems too good to be true! The bad news is, yes, there's a couple. The good news is that they aren't anything major, not unless you want or need the card right away.

click to enlarge Credit: @FUTZONEFIFA / X Free Haaland card

The free Haaland card can be earned by playing the game at least once before November 1. It is also available to those with the Founder status, and as long as you play the game by the date above, you will be eligible to receive the card.

Speaking of the Founder status, it's important to note that November 1 is the last date for players to gain it, so if you haven't already, be sure to hop into Ultimate Team to earn the Founder privilege and all the benefits that come with it.

As for the other catch, eligible players will not be able to redeem the card immediately. As stated in the promotion, it will only become available from December 10, so you'll need to wait a whole month before you can use it. Still, it will come as a nice early Christmas gift!

Another thing to point out is that this card will be untradeable, so you won't be able to sell it. As for the stats of the card, they are still unknown as of right now, with EA only revealing the overall rating on the promo.

So there we have it, all you need to know to earn yourself a free Haaland card which will no doubt be great fun to use, bolstering your squad in the process!

For more of the latest FC 24 content be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.