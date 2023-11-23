FC 24: UEFA Euro 2024 update dropping next year

EA has just dropped some huge news, with UEFA Euro 2024 officially coming to FC 24, FC 24 Mobile, and FC Online in the summer of next year!

Coinciding with the tournament kick-off, UEFA Euro 2024 will arrive in-game as a free update to all EA SPORTS FC 24 players across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

This is huge news for the FC 24 community, and you will be able to get your hands on a FREE UEFA Euro 2024 player by simply playing FC 24 before January 16, so let's take a look at everything we know about the update coming in the summer of 2024!

UEFA Euro 2024 coming to FC 24!

EA has just released some huge information regarding the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament which takes place in Germany next year!

Like in previous FIFAs, EA will be adding a huge update to the game surrounding an international tournament, and UEFA Euro 2024, will see players dive into the competition in all of the game modes.

Fans were treated to the FIFA World Cup game mode in FIFA 23, and Ultimate Team had tons of fun content surrounding the tournament, and it'll be the same with FC 24!

The update will be arriving in summer 2024, giving players the chance to experience the tournament with EA bringing Europe's most prestigious championship into the game.

FREE UEFA Euro 2024 player

By simply playing FC 24 before 16 January 2024, you will be given a UEFA Euro 2024 Ultimate Team item when the in-game update drops.

There are six European stars available, with each player being given one at random, let's see who they are!

Jack Grealish - England

Ousmane Dembele - France

Federico Chiesa - Italy

Florian Wirtz - Germany

Virgil van Dijk - Netherlands

Alvaro Morata - Spain

FC Mobile players on iOS and Android devices can obtain their UEFA Euro 2024 item starting today!

To find out more about the UEFA Euro 2024 update, check out the trailer from EA here.

