FC 24 How To Complete FUTTIES Premium Takefusa Kubo SBC, Costs & Solution

Another FUTTIES SBC has been by EA Sports FC, with the FC 24 FUTTIES Premium Takefusa Kubo SBC having just arrived at FC 24.

This SBC gives players a chance to earn an incredible card from the Japanese sensation and upgrade their squad in the process. The card possesses some fantastic attributes, and great PlayStyles, making it a good addition for any squad.

FC 24 FUTTIES Premium Takefusa Kubo SBC Cheapest Solutions

If you are looking to renovate your attacking front, especially your right winger position, then this FUTTIES Premium Takefusa Kubo SBC card is made for you.

This card possesses some astonishing attributes, such as 98 dribbling, 98 pace, 93 passing, 91 shooting, and a five-star weak foot. Furthermore, it also has great PlayStyles, like Power Shot+, Pinged Pass+, Technical+, and Quick Step+.

To add this splendid card to their collection, players will need to submit two squads.

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

LaLiga

Requirements:

LALIGA EA Sports Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

LaLiga

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

After submitting these two squads, players will be able to get their hands on this amazing FUTTIES Premium Takefusa Kubo SBC card and add it to their Ultimate Team squad, for around 122k coins.

What do you think of this FUTTIES SBC, and will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below.

