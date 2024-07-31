FC 24 How to complete FUTTIES Raheem Sterling SBC, Costs & Solution

More FUTTIES content has been introduced, with the FC 24 FUTTIES Raheem Sterling SBC being added to Ultimate Team.

This card of the Chelsea and England star has some incredible attributes and would be a great addition to most Ultimate Team squads, especially the Premier League ones.

FUTTIES Raheem Sterling SBC Cheapest Solutions

As mentioned above, this FUTTIES Raheem Sterling SBC card possesses some great attributes, such as 97 pace, 96 drilling, 95 shooting, and 90 passing.

Furthermore, it also includes spectacular PlayStyles, like Technical+, Trickster+, Press Proven+, and Quick Step+.

To complete this SBC, players will need to submit three squads, and only then will they be able to get their hands on this fantastic FUTTIES Raheem Sterling card.

England

Requirements:

England Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

England

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Once you have submitted these three squads, you will be able to get your hands on this amazing FUTTIES Raheem Sterling SBC card and add it to your Ultimate Team squad, for around 194k coins.

What do you think of this FUTTIES SBC, and will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below.

