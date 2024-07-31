FC 24 How to complete FUTTIES Raheem Sterling SBC, Costs & Solution

More FUTTIES content has been introduced, with the FC 24 FUTTIES Raheem Sterling SBC being added to Ultimate Team.
This card of the Chelsea and England star has some incredible attributes and would be a great addition to most Ultimate Team squads, especially the Premier League ones.
FUTTIES Raheem Sterling SBC Cheapest Solutions
As mentioned above, this FUTTIES Raheem Sterling SBC card possesses some great attributes, such as 97 pace, 96 drilling, 95 shooting, and 90 passing.
Furthermore, it also includes spectacular PlayStyles, like Technical+, Trickster+, Press Proven+, and Quick Step+.
To complete this SBC, players will need to submit three squads, and only then will they be able to get their hands on this fantastic FUTTIES Raheem Sterling card.
England
Requirements:
- England Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Mixed Players Pack
Top Form
Requirements:
- TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
Premier League
Requirements:
- Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Once you have submitted these three squads, you will be able to get your hands on this amazing FUTTIES Raheem Sterling SBC card and add it to your Ultimate Team squad, for around 194k coins.
What do you think of this FUTTIES SBC, and will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below.
