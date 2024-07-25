FC 24 How to Complete FUTTIES Premium Desiree Scott SBC, Cost & Solutions

The Futties promo continues to deliver great content to Ultimate Team, not only was the Hero Landon Donovan SBC added to FC 24, but the fantastic FUTTIES Premium Desiree Scott SBC was also introduced.

This SBC allows players to add the Olympic gold medalist and Canadian legend, to their Ultimate Team squad.

FUTTIES Premium Desiree Scott SBC Cheapest Solutions

The FUTTIES Premium Desiree Scott SBC card has some astonishing attributes, such as 95 physical, 93 defending, 91 passing, 90 dribbling, and 88 pace.

Furthermore, this card also possesses great PlayStyles, like Long Ball Pass+, Intercept+, Press Proven+, and Relentless+.

FUTTIES Premium Desiree Scott SBC Card Attributes

This card aims to celebrate Scott's gold medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games, and also pay homage to an historic career.

To add this card to their teams players will only need to submit one squad.

Desiree Scott

Requirements:

Canada Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Desiree Scott

Reward:

FUTTIES Premium Desiree Scott SBC card

Once you submit this squad you will be able to add the great FUTTIES Premium Desiree Scott SBC card to your team, for around 33.3k coins.

What do you think of this FUTTIES SBC, and will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below.

