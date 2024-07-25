FC 24 How to Complete FUTTIES Hero Landon Donovan SBC, Costs & Solutions

The Futties content doesn't stop arriving at Ultimate Team, this time EA Sports FC introduced the FC 24 FUTTIES Hero Landon Donovan SBC, allowing players to add a great card of the United States football legend to their squad.

This card possesses some great attributes, and PlayStyles, and is definitely a card worth trying.

FUTTIES Hero Landon Donovan SBC Cheapest Solutions

As mentioned above, this SBC has just been added to Ultimate Team and is a part of the highly popular FUTTIES promo, which has introduced some great content so far.

This card has some spectacular attributes, such as 97 pace, 94 shooting, 93 dribbling, and 90 passing. On top of that, it also possesses some great PlayStyle+, like Dead Ball+, Technical+, Quick Step+, and Relentless+.

To earn this card players only need to submit one squad.

Landon Donovan

Requirements:

TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Landon Donovan

Reward:

FUTTIES Hero Landon Donovan SBC card

After submitting this squad, you will be able to add the fantastic FUTTIES Hero Landon Donovan SBC card to your Ultimate Team squad, for around 53k coins.

What do you think of this FUTTIES SBC, and will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below.

