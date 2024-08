FC 24 How To Complete FUTTIES Icon Eto'o SBC, Costs & Solution

The FUTTIES promo continues to deliver some great content, as EA Sports FC just added the FC 24 FUTTIES Icon Eto'o SBC to Ultimate Team.

This card of the legendary Barcelona, Chelsea, and Cameron striker, can take your team to the next level, as it possesses some fantastic attributes and PlayStyles.

FC 24 FUTTIES Icon Eto'o SBC Cheapest Solutions

The FC 24 FUTTIES Icon Eto'o SBC card is one of the best in the game, and it will help players score a plethora of goals and win many matches.

As mentioned above, the card possesses some incredible attributes, such as 98 pace,96 shooting, 92 dribbling, 90 passing, 90 physical, and five-star weak foot and skill moves.

Furthermore, the FUTTIES Icon Eto'o SBC card also has great PlayStyles, like Finesse Shot+, Power Shot+, Pinged Pass+, and Quick Step+.

To claim this amazing card, players will need to submit 32 squads

Born Legend

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze in your Starting 11

Squad:

Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11

Player Quality: Exactly Silver in your Starting 11

Squad:

Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

On a Loan

Reward:

FUTTIES Icon Eto'o Loan (5 Matches)

FC Barcelona

Requirements:

FC Barcelona Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

FC Barcelona

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Little Milla

Requirements:

Inter Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Little Milla

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Top-notch

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Top-notch

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

League Legend

Requirements:

LALIGA EA Sports Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

League Legend

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

League Finesse

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

League Finesse

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

91-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 91

Squad:

91-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

91-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 91

Squad:

91-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

91-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 91

Squad:

91-Rated Squad

Reward

Premium Gold Players Pack

91-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 91

Squad:

91-Rated Squad

Reward

Premium Gold Players Pack

91-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 91

Squad:

91-Rated Squad

Reward

Premium Gold Players Pack

92-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 92

Squad:

92-Rated Squad

Reward

Rare Electrum Players Pack

92-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 92

Squad:

92-Rated Squad

Reward

Rare Electrum Players Pack

92-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 92

Squad:

92-Rated Squad

Reward

Rare Electrum Players Pack

92-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 92

Squad:

92-Rated Squad

Reward

Rare Electrum Players Pack

After submitting all these squads, players will be able to get their hands on this magic FUTTIES Icon Eto'o SBC card and add it to their Ultimate Team squads, for around 2.2 million coins.

Will you be completing the FC 24 FUTTIES Icon Eto'o? Let us know in the comments below!

