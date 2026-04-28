Primary Subject: FC 26 Team of the Season Menu Grind

FC 26 Team of the Season Menu Grind Key Update: We highlight the best loop to allow for infinite pack recycling, even for players with low initial fodder.

We highlight the best loop to allow for infinite pack recycling, even for players with low initial fodder. Status: Live

Live Last Verified: April 28, 2026.

April 28, 2026. Quick Answer: To maximize your TOTS pulls, follow a low-to-high hierarchy. Start with Daily Upgrades to build a base, funnel cards rated 83 and below into Player Picks or Crafting Upgrades, and move to bigger SBCs. Use high-rated duplicates on Provisions or 89 Exchanges (if they arrive) to keep the cycle running.

Upgrade Packs through SBCs are the most reliable way of packing high-rated Team of the Season cards in FC 26. Of course, the only thing you'll ever get despite the grind is disappointment, but maybe the next pack will be different.

You'll have to do proper grinding and recycling if you're to open every pack available every single day. It is possible to do that even without a large stash of fodder.

Continue reading to know the best way to grind the SBC Upgrades for the Team of the Season.

Best Ways To Grind Team of the Season Upgrade Packs In FC 26

Credit: EA Sport

No matter the campaign, your grind always begins with Dailies. This includes Daily Bronze, Silver, and Gold Upgrades. For the Gold, we have Common and Rare Gold. It's best to do the Daily Common Gold Upgrade.

If you have a decent stash of fodder already, you can get going with other upgrades. In case you don't have any, do the Provisions Upgrade. It will give you 15 Common Golds and 150 Gold Rares if you do it six times.

Open packs from Objectives and other rewards to get the 85s required for this. Now, you'll have a decent stash of fodders, both high-rated and low-rated, to get going on the grind.

Anything rated lower than 83, put them on Crafting Upgrade (only if you haven't completed the Objective), and lower-rated upgrades like 1 of 4 81+ Player Pick, 1 of 3 82+ PL or BWSL Player Picks, and similar.

Credit: EA Sports

Remember, the available SBCs change, but the general idea is always to start from low to high. After you have done all the lower ones, move to bigger upgrades like 83s, 85s, and league-specific ones like PL and Premium PL.

You'll need Informs for almost all of them, so do the TOTW Upgrade if you run out of them. These upgrades are cheaper than buying TOTW from the market. You do get enough from other packs, if you're lucky.

Exchanges may or may not return. If it is anything like last time, you can toss your 88s, 89s, and high-rated cards for a massive amount of fodder back.

A good stock of 88s, 89s, and above should fund back the entire grind for another day with exchanges, all the while giving you a nice shot at packing a good TOTS card.

So, to sum it all up, start with dailies. Then toss 83 and below on low-rated upgrades like 1 of 4 81+ Player Pick, 1 of 3 82+ PL or BWSL Player Picks, and similar.

Finally, move to high-rated upgrades. Do the Provisions if you lack fodder and TOTW Upgrade for Informs.

That’s everything you need to know about the TOTS menu grind in FC 26.

As we said before, the available SBCs will change often, but the general grind pattern always starts with dailies and then working your way up from there.