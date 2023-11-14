FC 24: End of an Era Krieger SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped the newest Squad Building Challenge into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with USWNT centre-back Ali Krieger receiving an End of an Era card, after retiring from football!

With the National Women's Super League coming to an end this weekend, two mega stars of women's football in the US retired from the game, following a battle between OL Reign, and NJ/NY Gotham for the championship.

End of an Era Ali Krieger, as well as End of an Era Megan Rapinoe, are now available on Ultimate Team for all players via Squad Building Challenges, and below we are going to go through the cheapest solutions to complete the Krieger SBC!

End of an Era SBC cheapest solutions

The newest SBC is now available in FC 24, and you can add an 88-rated Ali Krieger to your Ultimate Team for just 39k coins!

End of an Era Krieger

Krieger has officially retired from football after an outstanding career that saw her play in the US, Germany, and Sweden.

The 39-year-old featured in both the 2015, and 2019 Women's World Cup wins with the USWNT, and has also won a Champions League title during her illustrious career!

Krieger has had a huge upgrade from her 82-rated Gold Rare card, and has great links to the likes of Megan Rapinoe, and Showdown Midge Purce, which received a +2 OVR boost after NJ/NY Gotham won the NWSL Championship!

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions to complete the End of an Era Krieger SBC, so let's dive into it!

Ali Krieger

Requirements:

United States Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Ali Krieger Squad

There we have it, once you have submitted the necessary squad with their requirements for this challenge, you will be able to add End of an Era Ali Krieger to your Ultimate Team!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.