EA Sports FC Beta: Release Date, Codes & How to Qualify

We are not far away from the full release of EA Sports FC, which means we're even closer to the start date for the Beta.

Allowing you to access the game before anyone else, the EA Sports FC Beta will no doubt fuel the hype train even more as we steam towards full launch.

With a rumoured start date confirmed, we know it isn't long to wait before people can start getting their first taste of action in this brand-new game.

With that in mind, let's take a look at everything you need to know about the EA Sports FC Beta, including tips on how you can increase your qualifying chances.

EA Sports FC Beta

For those that don't know, the EA Sports FC Beta is a closed Beta version of the game that allows players to gain early access and test out some of the new features.

The purpose of the Beta is to allow players to experience new features and report glitches, bugs or errors that may occur during their time with it.

FRESH START - EA Sports FC arrives in 2023

EA uses this window as a feedback window, making minor tweaks before the game's launch.

The Beta usually lasts around three weeks, with players being locked to a certain mode for a time before all modes are unlocked.

EA usually sends codes for the Beta a week or so before release, so be sure to keep an eye on your EA-connected email.

Release Date

Right now, there is no confirmed release date for the EA Sports FC Beta.

Official information, including a trailer, is set to arrive soon and further information regarding the Beta will likely follow.

FUTURE IS NOW - EA are looking to start its new era with a bang

Given EA Sports FC's full launch is set to take place at the end of September, we anticipate the Beta version of the game to be available in late July into early August.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, so it's well worth consistently checking your email to see if you've gotten lucky this year.

Codes

There is no way to get a code for the EA Sports FC Beta without receiving one from EA.

Code sharing is strictly prohibited and all codes are locked to specific accounts.

Many people online claim to be able to sell you codes but this is not possible as codes can only be used by used on the connected-only account.

Anyone sharing codes could be banned.

This is the same when it comes to sharing gameplay/info from the Beta, with EA hot on issuing bans to people that break the terms of service for their Beta.

How to Qualify

With the above in mind, we want to share some tips that could help you bag yourself a code.

Loading...

In truth, there is no set way to increase your chances of receiving a Beta code. However, it is important that you're a long-term player of the series and have sunk plenty of time into the previous FIFA game.

In our experience, players that have multiple FIFA titles in the bank tend to shoot towards the top of the list. However, we must stress that there have been no proven selection criteria.

INVITE ONLY - The closed Beta is set to begin next month

There is no way to sign up for the Beta as it's a closed Beta set for those who receive invites via their email.

You cannot share your code and sharing any gameplay details is a breach of your agreement to access the Beta.

Our advice for qualification is simple: Ensure your email is linked to an account with a rich history of FIFA games and make sure you've sunk plenty of time into the last FIFA release, in this case FIFA 23.

More information should be available regarding the Beta soon, with official information pertaining to EA Sports FC confirmed to be arriving in July.