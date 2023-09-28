How to rank up players fast in EA FC Mobile

EA FC Mobile is finally here with fans saying goodbye to what is now a defunct FIFA Mobile. As you try to develop your players, knowing how to rank them up and the benefits this will give you is key to success.

Ranking up not only serves to level the OVR of a player but will give them access to skill points and more training levels, so it's imperative to rank them as soon as you can.

With that said, let's tell you how to rank players fast in EA FC Mobile and what benefits you'll get.

Ranking players in EA FC Mobile explained

As we've mentioned, ranking up players in EA FC Mobile isn't just about boosting their stats, it's a ticket to unlocking new skills and dominating the game.

Do know there are limits to ranking up, as you can only do it five times. Even if you have a card with a strong OVR, it's recommended to rank them up if you can as this impacts several other factors besides the individual performance in EA FC Mobile.

For instance, a higher team OVR leads to better scoring chances, so get ready to rise through the ranks!

How to rank players in EA FC Mobile

So, how do you go about ranking up players in EA FC Mobile? It's simple! First, tap on a player in your club, and then hit the "Ranking" button. If you can't find any eligible players, it's because you either don't have duplicate players in your inventory or you've maxed out your player's training.

Ranking up a player requires duplicate versions of that player item. You can't use a base player item to boost an event player item, at least in most cases. So, keep those duplicates handy!

Want to know how far your player has come in their rank-up journey? Look no further than the color of the gem on their player item! It's like a beacon of progress:

Level 1: Green

Level 2: Blue

Level 3: Purple

Level 4: Red

Level 5: Orange

These gems not only add a splash of colour but also help you identify the rank of your player at a glance. The number of ranks your player has achieved is also displayed in the rank-up menu.

And there you have it!