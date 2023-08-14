If you're looking for the best EA FC Mobile formations, you've come to the right place! Get ready with all you need to know about tactics in EA's mobile game ahead of its full release later this year.

We already know some of the best EA FC Mobile players, and now the next step is sorting your tactics.

While we don't yet know how chemistry, team links, and more will affect individual player performance, in this guide, we'll strictly focus on how each formation performs regardless of external factors.

The best EA FC 24 Mobile formations

We've selected our top 5 best formations in EA FC Mobile. We'll start this list with fifth place and move to the top.

4-3-3 (False 9)

A classic one that's dominated the world of football for the better part of the last 20 years, popularised by Pep Guardiola's all-conquering Barcelona side, which saw Messi become a goal-getter and creator in the false 9 role.

While you might not be able to stick Messi into your own EA FC Mobile team, there are other potential options. The key is finding a player comfortable playing with his back to the goal, readying to receive the ball and link up with the midfield. Look for a striker with decent strength, passing, and creativity, and pair them with pacy wingers who can run in behind.

4-2-4

Usually reserved for last-minute desperate attempts at scoring, the 4-2-4 is ideal if you like fast-paced teams that bypass the centre-midfield struggle.

Your midfielders need to be versatile; able to help out defensively and going forward. The aim of the game is to play soak up pressure and then launch quick, incisive counteracts, with the four players up top overloading the opposition's defence.

4-3-2-1

Some still call it a classical 4-3-3. The big difference between this and a 4-3-3 is that you'll have a lone striker spearheading your attack, with your wingers able to play more centrally if you choose to.

This strategy will undoubtedly empower your midfield trio to offer the much-needed width to your FUT team, paving the way for an imposing offensive game that controls space in a dominant fashion.

4-3-3 attack

The false-9 seems to be going out of fashion, and the 4-3-3 attack is a good example of why. Your midfield trio is shaped like a small triangle, with two deep CDMs giving your CM freedom of space when moving forward.

Then, your attacking trio will see the centre-attacker move forward and become a constant offensive threat without taking as active a role in build-up play as a false-9 would by dropping down from their position in search of the ball.

5-4-1

We've talked about offensive formations a lot, but in our opinion, the best EA FC Mobile formation is actually the 5-4-1.

You have a solid five-man defence with three CBs and two speedy left- and right-backs to initiate counters. Furthermore, you can pair a CM and CDM or a CAM to add versatility to your squad. It all depends on how good your ST is.

That's it for now! If you want to check out more content, swing by everything you need to know about EA FC 24 ahead of its release.