The FC 24 hype is at an all-time high, with console players deep into early access, EA Sports FC Mobile has finally released too, with a ton of new features!

We have new content covering, Dynamic Game Speed, Elite Shooting, Power Shot, and Knock On, for all the FC 24 Mobile players to get stuck into.

For everything surrounding EA FC Mobile, we have a separate hub that covers everything, but for now, let's stick with all the new things added to the game!

New features in EA FC Mobile

EA FC Mobile has officially launched and like every new release, it usually comes with brand new features.

There are four new additions to FC Mobile, which will make the gameplay even better, and allow players to get a more real and unique experience than ever before, so let's have a look at what's on offer!

Dynamic Game Speed

Dynamic Game Speed creates a more composed and realistic gameplay experience in FC Mobile, with EA aiming to give players more time on the ball and diversify build-up play.

Couple with 'True Player Personality,' you will now notice a much more tangible effect or attribute, such as sprint speed.

How fast you can turn while dribbling, also is now affected by your players' agility and their height, making for more realism in-game.

Elite Shooting

The all-new Elite Shooting feature is designed to create a more realistic experience and reward user skill.

You will have a better chance at scoring goals, if you have good manual aim and also put your player in a good position, compared to having shots under pressure from defenders, or from awkward angles.

New shot animations, and improved net physics, FC Mobile has more satisfying goals than ever before.

Power Shot

The Power Shot has finally been added to FC Mobile, after debuting on FIFA 23, it is the fastest powerful shot type in the game!

Like in the console version, it takes longer to power up when performing this kind of shot, compared to regular shots, so ensure you aren't surrounded by defenders!

This is simple to use as well, when pressing shoot, you just need to swipe right to perform this action.

Knock On

The Knock On is one of the new impact controls in FC Mobile, allowing players to extract the full potential of their speed while dribbling, by knocking the ball further ahead of the player.

You can use it to break away from defenders or create space to step into a shot.

This, paired with the Power Shot will be a lot of fun playing the newly released game!

