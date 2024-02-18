EA FC 24: 88+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC

Plenty of legendary players in the pool!

18 Feb 2024 8:11 PM +00:00

EA Sports recently revealed that the exclusive 88+ Base, Thunderstruck, or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC will be accessible starting at 6 PM on 18 February in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team mode.

Squad Building Challenges provide players with the opportunity to exchange surplus cards from their team for more beneficial ones.

Obtain one of three Base, Thunderstruck, or Winter Wildcards Icon Players with a rating of 88 OVR or above.

88+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC Requirements to Complete

86-Rated Squad x2

Min. Team Rating: 86

87-Rated Squad

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 87

Top Reward pool for the 88+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC in EA FC 24 offers some legendary players.

Players in the pool

You can get 96 OVR ST Pele, 95 OVR CF Cruyff, 95 OVR CAM Pele, 94 OVR LW Ronaldinho, 94 OVR ST Ronaldo, and 94 OVR ST Muller, among others.

Players in the pool

88+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC Cheapest Solutions to Complete

Below are a few of the most affordable options available. It is advisable to utilize the existing players in your club initially, particularly if they are not Tradable, as this will prevent any potential loss in Coins.

86-Rated Squad

Credit: EasySBC 86-Rated Squad

87-Rated Squad

87-Rated Squad

The expected cost of this SBC will be around 280K Coins! The SBC 88+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC will be available for a week and expire at 6 PM on 25 February.

